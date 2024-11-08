When will Petra Vlhova return to the Ski World Cup? Picture: Imago

Petra Vlhova is on her rocky road back after a cruciate ligament rupture and is hoping to make her comeback to the Ski World Cup soon. Meanwhile, the Slovakian reveals a difficult personal decision on Instagram.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After tearing her cruciate ligament at the beginning of the year, the start of the season in Sölden came too soon for Petra Vlhova. Nevertheless, the Slovakian is now able to train again without pain and is hoping for a comeback soon.

The 29-year-old announced her separation from her long-term boyfriend on Instagram, but at the same time asked for privacy and made it clear: "There is no third party behind this decision. We will not be commenting on this any further." Show more

At the beginning of the year, Petra Vlhova tore her cruciate ligament at her home race in Jasna of all places, had to undergo an operation and take a long break. She only returned to skiing for the first time in August and then traveled to a training camp in Argentina in September, where she completed more intensive sessions for the first time.

The start of the season in Sölden comes too early for Vlhova. Shortly before the race, however, she announces that she is now completely pain-free again. At least on the slopes. In her private life, the 29-year-old is going through challenging times.

"We stay in touch - but only as best friends"

After five years, Vlhova recently split up with her boyfriend Michal Kyselica. "Although we have protected our privacy as much as possible for five years, we want to make something public that is not easy for either of us to write," the Slovakian announced on Instagram under a joint photo. "It's even harder to find the right words - but we haven't been a couple for a few weeks now."

The decision was very difficult for both of them, writes Vlohva. She continues: "We will stay in touch, but only as best friends who have experienced a lot together."

Vlhova and her ex-partner do not want to reveal any more publicly. "This is a very sensitive topic for us, so we ask the media and the public to respect our privacy," explains the Olympic slalom champion from Beijing - and then reveals a little more: "To avoid speculation, there is no third party behind this decision. We will not comment any further on this."

