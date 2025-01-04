Michael Vogt can be satisfied with his late start to the season Keystone

Schwyz bobsleigh pilot Michael Vogt has made a good, belated start to the World Cup winter. In Winterberg, four and a half months after a disc operation, he finishes 7th in the two-man event.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Michael Vogt finishes 7th in the two-man bobsleigh at the first World Cup race after his intervertebral disc operation.

The Germans are also able to impress in Winterberg. They take first to third place. Show more

With pusher Andreas Haas, who replaced Sandro Michel, who was seriously injured last February, in Vogt's two-man bobsleigh, the 27-year-old finished 9th in the first run despite the high starting number 24. In the second run, Vogt/Haas made up two places and finished in the top 10 together with team-mates Timo Rohner and Gregory Jones. The third Swiss two-man bobsleigh, piloted by Cédric Follador, finished 14th.

Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schüller, who won World Championship gold in Winterberg a good ten months ago, made it to the top of the all-German podium for the third time this season.