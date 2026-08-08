Marlen Reusser loses valuable seconds in the penultimate stage of the Tour de France Femmes. After the longest stage, which finished in Nice, the new leader is Demi Vollering of the Netherlands.

On the only difficult climb along the 172-kilometer route from Sisteron to the Mediterranean coast, Demi Vollering pulled away from the previous overall leader, Kasia Niewiadoma, and surged irresistibly toward the stage victory. The Polish rider, who had taken the yellow jersey from Marlen Reusser on Mont Ventoux on Friday, was unable to keep up with the Dutch rider’s pace. By the finish on the Nice beach promenade, she had lost 21 seconds, including time bonuses. Reusser (12th) crossed the finish line 38 seconds behind, as did Noemi Rüegg (8th).

Going into the ninth and final stage, Reusser is in third place, 1:12 minutes behind Vollering, which seems like too big a deficit given the balance of power so far. Vollering and Niewiadoma—who trails by eight seconds—are likely to battle it out for the overall victory on the grueling final stage. Behind the leading trio, Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini is lurking, 1:53 minutes behind Reusser. On Sunday, the time gaps could widen even further. The final stage, which starts and finishes in Nice, requires riders to climb the Col d’Eze—the local mountain of the southern French city—four times.

Until Vollering’s final sprint, France’s Maeva Squiban and the Netherlands’ Loes Adegeest had dominated the stage with a long breakaway. Together, they built a lead of over six minutes over the peloton—a lead that wasn’t enough. For Squiban, the breakaway ended painfully shortly after a crash about 15 kilometers from the finish, and Adegeest was caught by the peloton a little later.