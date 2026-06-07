Vollering went into the last of the nine stages on Sunday 50 seconds behind the leader and reached the finish in Saluzzo in fourth place in a leading group of four. Van der Breggen, who had been ailing since a crash on Friday, lost almost two and a half minutes. Vollering thus completed her trio of triumphs in tours. The 29-year-old won the Tour de France in 2023 and the Vuelta in 2024 and 2025.

Vollering, the winner of the previous day's queen stage, did not intervene in the battle for the stage win, knowing that she would take the overall victory. This was taken by the Italian Elisa Longo Borghini ahead of the New Zealander Niamh Fisher-Black and the German Antonia Niedermaier. The latter also overtook Van der Breggen to take second place in the overall standings.

Marlen Reusser had to abandon the race on the final day on the biggest climb after around a third of the 145 kilometers and then let the race come to an end. She reached the finish line in 43rd place, almost a quarter of an hour behind and finished the Giro in 13th place overall.

The rider from Bern had hoped for more before the tour on her comeback after her crash at the Tour of Flanders in April. However, she had to realize that without the usual altitude training in the run-up to the race, her form was not yet good enough to be in contention for overall victory. Reusser's big goal for the season remains the Tour de France, which starts on August 1st. Before that, the time trial world champion will compete in the Tour de Suisse from June 17.