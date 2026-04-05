Demi Vollering wins for the first time in Flanders Keystone

Demi Vollering has won the women's Tour of Flanders. The Dutchwoman prevailed as a soloist, while Marlen Reusser from Bern had to abandon the race after a crash.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dutch rider Demi Vollering celebrated her first triumph in this prestigious monument after 164 kilometers in Oudenaarde. She had launched the finale 18 kilometers before the finish with an irresistible attack on the legendary climb of the Oude Kwaremont. No one from the formerly high-caliber leading group was able to follow her. Vollering pulled out a commanding 42-second lead by the finish.

French rider Pauline Ferrand-Prévot won the sprint for second place just ahead of Dutch rider Puck Pieterse. Last year's Belgian winner Lotte Kopecky missed out on the podium and had to settle for 4th place, over a minute behind. It was Vollering's fifth win of the season, having previously triumphed in classics such as Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Strade Bianche and the Amstel Gold Race.

For the Swiss riders, the race ended with a bitter setback. Marlen Reusser fell in the decisive phase 34 kilometers before the finish and had to abandon the Tour of Flanders prematurely with pain in her hip. Hopes then rested on Noemi Rüegg, who was in a promising chasing group for a long time. The Zurich rider finally finished the race in a respectable 12th place, 1:48 minutes behind. Elise Chabbey reached the finish line in 15th place (+4:38).