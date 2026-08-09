Demi Vollering wins the 2026 Tour de France ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma. Marlen Reusser, however, crashes early in the race and is unable to contend for the top spots.

Wearing the yellow jersey, Demi Vollering claimed her third stage victory of the year in Nice and her second win—following her 2023 victory—at the most important stage race of the year.

“I was thinking about my team. I was thinking about all the hard work and all the people who support me,” said the Dutch athlete in the official winner’s interview, describing the moment she crossed the finish line.

The final 15 kilometers of the approximately 99-kilometer stage proved decisive in securing her second Tour de France victory. Over those final kilometers, Vollering pulled away from her rival Kasia Niewiadoma—who had shone on the queen stage up Mont Ventoux—by more than a minute. The Polish rider ultimately finished second in the overall standings, ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini.

From the Swiss perspective, the tour ended in a major disappointment. Marlen Reusser, who had worn the yellow jersey for three stages leading up to Friday’s queen stage on Mont Ventoux, crashed during the second of a total of four ascents of the Col d’Eze.

The Bern native did finish the race, but she was unable to defend her third-place finish in the overall standings. However, the Tour victory was already virtually out of reach even before the crash, some 67 kilometers from the finish. Reusser could no longer keep up with the group surrounding the overall leaders and fell behind.