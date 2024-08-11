High jump star Gianmarco Tamberi has had a difficult few days. imago

First Gianmarco Tamberi loses his wedding ring in the Seine, and now health problems have put him in trouble again: the Italian high jump star drops out early in Paris.

No time? blue News summarizes for you These are not Gianmarco Tamberi's Olympic Games. The high jump star fails three times in the final at 2.27 meters and is eliminated early.

The Italian was struggling with health problems. He announced on Instagram that he had suffered a recurrence of kidney colic on Saturday.

"The pain I've been feeling since this morning, as strong as it may be, is nothing compared to what I feel inside," said Tamberi, who also lost his wedding ring at the start of the Games. Show more

Italy's top athlete Gianmarco Tamberi has caused a new stir ahead of his start in the high jump final at the Olympic Games in Paris. On the morning of the competition day, the world champion reported via Instagram that he had suffered another bout of renal colic and was in severe pain. In the evening competition at the Stade de France, he then failed three times at 2.27 meters and was eliminated.

The 32-year-old had previously posted a photo from an ambulance and wrote that he had been taken to the emergency room after vomiting blood twice. "The pain I've been feeling since this morning, as strong as it may be, is nothing compared to what I feel inside," wrote Tamberi.

Difficult journey

The Olympic and European champion had already had to postpone his arrival in Paris for the qualification. "Three days before the competition, for which I sacrificed everything, I now find myself helpless in bed with a fever of 38.8 degrees," he explained. Before the competition, he posted his race number and a clinical thermometer showing 36.3 degrees. The Italian repeatedly struggled after his jumps, but even 2.24 meters was enough for the final. There he only managed 2.22 meters.

First doubts, then at the start

According to his Instagram post, he suffered another kidney colic at 5.00 a.m. on the day of the final. "Will I still go on stage tonight? Yes, but I really don't know how I'm going to jump in these conditions...", he wrote.

Just under two hours before the start of the competition, he posted a photo of himself with a hood on his head and Olympic accreditation around his neck with the message: "I'll be there!" - but posted smiley faces with a bright red head.

The Italian, a great showman at competitions, had already made headlines after the opening ceremony of the Games in Paris. He had lost his wedding ring during the ceremony on the Seine.

In Tokyo, Tamberi had shared the Olympic victory with Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar, who came third this time with 2.34 meters. This year's Olympic champion is New Zealander Hamish Kerr in the jump-off. Kerr and the American Shelby McEwen both cleared 2.36 meters. Another successful attempt over 2.34 meters gave Kerr the victory.

