Franjo von Allmen achieves the gold hat-trick! After triumphing in the downhill and the team combined, the Bernese also takes the Olympic victory in the super-G. He wins ahead of Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Marco Odermatt.

Jan Arnet

Von Allmen once again makes Olympic history with his victory in the super-G. He is the first Swiss ever to win the super-G at the Winter Olympics. And the 24-year-old is only the third skier ever to win three gold medals at a single event. Only the Austrian Toni Sailer (1956) and Jean-Claude Killy from France (1968) had previously achieved this. In the women's event, only Janica Kostelic from Croatia (2002) has achieved this.

The skier from Bern is 13 hundredths faster in Bormio than the American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who surprisingly takes silver. Although Marco Odermatt takes bronze, his second medal at these games (after silver in the team combined), the World Cup dominator will probably not be completely satisfied.

Rows of competitors fail to beat his time: Franjo von Allmen can hardly believe it himself in the finish area. Keystone

The big losers on this day were the Italians. Giovanni Franzoni has to settle for 6th place, Dominik Paris loses a ski during his run and is eliminated. The other two Swiss skiers Stefan Rogentin (9th) and Alexis Monney (10th) had also hoped for more.

