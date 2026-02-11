Franjo von Allmen achieves the gold hat-trick! After triumphing in the downhill and the team combined, the Bernese also takes the Olympic victory in the super-G. He wins ahead of Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Marco Odermatt.
Von Allmen once again makes Olympic history with his victory in the super-G. He is the first Swiss ever to win the super-G at the Winter Olympics. And the 24-year-old is only the third skier ever to win three gold medals at a single event. Only the Austrian Toni Sailer (1956) and Jean-Claude Killy from France (1968) had previously achieved this. In the women's event, only Janica Kostelic from Croatia (2002) has achieved this.
The skier from Bern is 13 hundredths faster in Bormio than the American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who surprisingly takes silver. Although Marco Odermatt takes bronze, his second medal at these games (after silver in the team combined), the World Cup dominator will probably not be completely satisfied.
The big losers on this day were the Italians. Giovanni Franzoni has to settle for 6th place, Dominik Paris loses a ski during his run and is eliminated. The other two Swiss skiers Stefan Rogentin (9th) and Alexis Monney (10th) had also hoped for more.
The best riders have crossed the finish line
The race is still running, but something sensational would have to happen if Franjo von Allmen were to be ousted from the leader's throne and Marco Odermatt from the podium. The two Swiss can accept congratulations with a clear conscience. Just like the American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who takes silver.
-
Starting number 20
Cameron Alexander crosses the finish line in 16th place
The Canadian doesn't really get going and clearly misses out on the top 10.
-
Start number 19
Sejersted with a solid run
The second Norwegian in the race also fails to make an exploit. Sejersted keeps up relatively well at the top, but loses more than a second at the end.
-
Starting number 18
Hrobat also not in the top 10
Slowly but surely the dangers for the current top 3 are running out. Miha Hrobat is also unable to keep up and misses out on a top result.
-
Start number 17
Casse loses more than 2 seconds
Can anyone else here pose a threat to Odermatt - let alone the leader von Allmen? Mattia Casse is not. He crosses the finish line more than two seconds behind.
-
Start number 16
Schwarz can't keep up with von Allmen and co.
The fourth Austrian trump card doesn't work either. Schwarz continuously loses time and crosses the finish line in 12th place.
-
Start number 15
Kriechmayr misses out on the medal
The last of the top group is Vincent Kriechmayr. The Austrian attacks but cannot find the ideal line. He is already 0.32 seconds behind at the top and can't make up the gap at the bottom. 0.78 seconds behind in the end, 7th place.
-
Starting number 14
Rogentin beaten
Stefan Rogentin, the fourth and last Swiss in the race, cannot keep up with the best. He crosses the finish line 82 hundredths behind and is classified in 8th intermediate place.
-
Starting number 13
Paris loses the ski and is eliminated
Oh dear! Dominik Paris has to bury his medal dream after just a few seconds of skiing. After a slide, he loses his right ski and falls. Fortunately, he was not injured, but the local hero will still be annoyed.
-
Starting number 12
Möller finishes in 7th place
Fredrik Möller, who won the super-G here in 2024, puts in a strong run but doesn't make it into the medals. The Norwegian misses out on an even better result in the lower section of the course.
-
Starting number 11
Babinsky lines up at the back of the pack
Disappointment for the next Austrian: Babinsky loses 1.72 seconds to von Allmen.
-
Start number 10
Odermatt crosses the finish line in third place
It's a neck-and-neck race between Odermatt and von Allmen - with the better end for von Allmen! In the lower section, one or two uncertainties creep in and he can no longer catch his compatriot. Intermediate 3rd place for Odermatt - now he has to tremble for the medal.
-
Start number 9
Franzoni next to the podium!
Co-favorite Giovanni Franzoni is clearly beaten. The Italian's pace in the Carcentina is significantly slower than Von Allmen's, which has an impact on his time. 63 hundredths behind at the finish line means 5th place.
-
Start number 8
Haaser clearly beaten
The Austrians' first trump card is beaten: Raphael Haaser is only slightly faster than Von Allmen at the bottom and will remain without a medal. He finished 0.57 seconds behind.
-
Start number 7
Von Allmen takes the lead!
Franjo von Allmen already has two gold medals in the bag - will he add a third? The man from Bern takes the lead. But it will be close: in the end, he is only 0.13 seconds ahead of Cochran-Siegle.
-
Start number 6
Monney only in 3rd place
Now comes the first Swiss: Alexis Monney. He can't quite build on his strong performances in the Downhill and Team Combined Downhill. Even at the top he loses time to Cochran-Siegle and is skiing at a slower pace than the American. In the end, he is 77 hundredths behind, which means 3rd place.
-
Starting number 5
Zabystran loses a lot of time
The super-G winner from Val Gardena/Gröden is not getting up to speed. The Czech loses a lot of time, especially in the middle section, and ends up in the back of the pack.
-
Start number 4
Experienced Innerhofer misses the best time
The 41-year-old wants to give it another go! However, the Italian is a little passive and has to bury his dream of a medal. Innerhofer crosses the finish line more than a second behind - in 3rd place.
-
Start number 3
Cochran-Siegle takes the lead
The US-American does not show a flawless run, but is fast and in the end it is just enough for the lead. He takes 18 hundredths from Allegre.
-
Start number 2
Crawford can't get close to Allegre
The Canadian loses a lot of time, especially in the Carcentina, and finishes 1.22 seconds behind Allegre.
-
Start number 1
Allegre opens the race
The Frenchman crosses the finish line with a time of 1:25.63. A Super-G on the Stelvio has never been this fast.
-
Von Grünigen: "Odermatt remains the favorite in the super-G"
Mike von Grünigen looks ahead to the super-G at the Olympics with blue Sport. For the former giant slalom star, Odermatt remains the top favorite in the super-G despite his disappointment in the downhill.
-
Several Swiss medal candidates
The man to beat is once again discipline leader Marco Odermatt. The Games have not gone according to plan for him so far. Fourth place in the downhill was a bitter disappointment, second place in the team combined was a small relief, but Loïc Meillard and he as "Switzerland 1" did not quite live up to their role as favorites. Now the man from Nidwalden will do everything in his power to triumph in the super-G after winning giant slalom gold in Beijing four years ago.
Meanwhile, Franjo von Allmen could become only the third skier ever to achieve a gold hat-trick at a single event. However, the Bernese Oberlander noted that everything has to come together for this to happen. He had already started to run out of steam in the lower part of the team combined. Then there are the strong Italians around Dominik Paris and Giovanni Franzoni as well as the Austrians led by Vincent Kriechmayr.
And then there is a certain Alexis Monney. His star really rose in Bormio in the previous season. With victory in the downhill and third place the following day in the super-G, he achieved his first podium finishes in the World Cup. And at the Olympic Games, the man from Freiburg is also coping well with the Stelvio piste. If - unlike in the downhill and combined downhill - he doesn't make any mistakes in the upper section of the course, he will be a hot medal contender.
-
Hello ...
and welcome to the live ticker for the men's Olympic Super-G in Bormio. It starts at 11.30 am.