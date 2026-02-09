The Swiss alpine skiers deliver more medals at the Olympics. After downhill gold, Franjo von Allmen wins another gold in the team combined with Tanguy Nef in Bormio.

Sandro Zappella

Olympic debutant von Allmen thus achieved something historic within three days: the 24-year-old from Bern is the first male alpine skier from Switzerland to win two Olympic medals.

After the downhill, the first part of the competition, which was held for the first time at the Winter Games, the subsequent winners were still in fourth place. Olympic downhill champion von Allmen did not manage the same irresistible run as two days earlier, especially in the bottom section, which is why he finished in 4th place, 0.42 seconds behind Giovanni Franzoni's best time.

However, his partner Tanguy Nef, who has never finished in the top 3 in the slalom in the World Cup before, rocketed to the top with the best run time and won his second medal at a major event. A year ago, when the Swiss duos took all three podium places at the World Championships in Saalbach, the 29-year-old from Geneva finished second with Alexis Monney.

Back then, as now in Bormio: Franjo von Allmen at the top. In Austria, the Bernese Oberlander from Boltigen secured gold together with Meillard.

First Olympic medal for Meillard

Odermatt/Meillard finished in 2nd place, 0.99 seconds behind the winners. After half a stint and a strong downhill run by Odermatt, the "Switzerland 1" team was still 14 hundredths ahead of their teammates. However, slalom world champion Meillard, who had yet to win a medal at the 2018 and 2022 Olympics, lost more than a second to the unleashed Nef between the poles.

Ex-aequo silver went to the Austrian duo Vincent Kriechmayr/Manuel Feller. It was the 34-year-old Kriechmayr's first medal in his seventh Olympic race.

The final ranking

