The Swiss alpine skiers deliver more medals at the Olympics. After downhill gold, Franjo von Allmen wins another gold in the team combined with Tanguy Nef in Bormio.
Olympic debutant von Allmen thus achieved something historic within three days: the 24-year-old from Bern is the first male alpine skier from Switzerland to win two Olympic medals.
After the downhill, the first part of the competition, which was held for the first time at the Winter Games, the subsequent winners were still in fourth place. Olympic downhill champion von Allmen did not manage the same irresistible run as two days earlier, especially in the bottom section, which is why he finished in 4th place, 0.42 seconds behind Giovanni Franzoni's best time.
However, his partner Tanguy Nef, who has never finished in the top 3 in the slalom in the World Cup before, rocketed to the top with the best run time and won his second medal at a major event. A year ago, when the Swiss duos took all three podium places at the World Championships in Saalbach, the 29-year-old from Geneva finished second with Alexis Monney.
Back then, as now in Bormio: Franjo von Allmen at the top. In Austria, the Bernese Oberlander from Boltigen secured gold together with Meillard.
First Olympic medal for Meillard
Odermatt/Meillard finished in 2nd place, 0.99 seconds behind the winners. After half a stint and a strong downhill run by Odermatt, the "Switzerland 1" team was still 14 hundredths ahead of their teammates. However, slalom world champion Meillard, who had yet to win a medal at the 2018 and 2022 Olympics, lost more than a second to the unleashed Nef between the poles.
Ex-aequo silver went to the Austrian duo Vincent Kriechmayr/Manuel Feller. It was the 34-year-old Kriechmayr's first medal in his seventh Olympic race.
The final ranking
The live ticker for review
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Rank 1 after the downhill
Italy 1 Franzoni/Vinatzer
Alex Vinatzer already loses seven tenths in the top part of the course. The pressure is simply enormous in front of a home crowd and so it comes as it must: Vinatzer in 7th place, double victory for Switzerland!
-
2nd place after the downhill
Switzerland 3 Monney/Yule
Daniel Yule already loses a lot of time in the top section. And unfortunately this continues right through to the finish. Yule is brutally beaten here and drops back to 12th place, two seconds behind.
-
Rank 3 after the downhill
Switzerland 1 Odermatt/Meillard
Loic Meillard skis cleanly, but less aggressively than Nef in front of him. And so Marco Odermatt's team-mate continuously loses time. At the finish it was 0.99 seconds, the same time as Kriechmayr/Feller.
-
4th place after the downhill
Swiss 2 von Allmen/Nef
Nef gets off to a good start and loses almost none of his lead. The Swiss even extends his lead. What a performance and we have a Swiss medal for sure!
-
5th place after the downhill
Italy 2 Paris/Sala
So, now it's slowly coming down to the medals. But the Italian skied far too controlled and with too little risk. Towards the bottom it is better, but he is tied with Noël for 3rd place.
-
6th place after the downhill
France 1 Allegre/Noël
Clement Noël with a run almost as fast as Feller in front of him, but is 0.13 seconds behind at the finish and therefore only in 3rd place.
-
7th place after the downhill
Austria 1 Kriechmayr/Feller
Manuel Feller is the last of the Austrian quartet. Feller makes a small mistake, but still takes the lead by 0.03 seconds.
-
Rank 8 after the downhill
Austria 4 Haaser/Matt
Austria again and there is a new leading duo Michael Matt in the lead with the fastest slalom time so far. That was very impressive and again the question arises: Will it be enough to make it into the top 3?
-
9th place after the downhill
Austria 3 Hemetsberger/Schwarz
The next team from Austria is slower and will miss out on a podium place today.
-
Rank 10 after the downhill
Austria 2 Babinsky/Gstrein
Fabio Gstrein's run is a real winner. Team Austria 2 takes over with a lead of two tenths. But it will still work out with a place on the podium.
-
11th place after the downhill
Germany Jocher/Strasser
The slalom run was set by the German coach and Linus Strasser is able to take advantage of this at the start, but then falls 0.08 seconds behind Team Finland.
-
12th place after the downhill
Italy 3 Casse/Saccardi
Italy is also involved in the slalom for the first time. But Tommaso Saccardi is not yet an established World Cup slalom racer, he is even still without World Cup points. But the Italian puts in a great performance and finishes in third place despite breaking his pole.
-
13th place after the downhill
Finland Lehto/Hallberg
Hallberg attacks at full speed, finishing 0.27 seconds ahead. It was certainly a good performance, but will it be enough for the medals?
-
14th place after the downhill
Switzerland 4 Rogentin/Iten
It's the turn of the first Swiss duo. Stefan Rogentin's downhill did not go to plan and Mathias Iten was also unable to pull the coals out of the fire. Rank 5 for the Swiss.
-
Rank 15 after the downhill
Norway 1 Sejersted/McGrath
McGrath starts today in mourning. The Norwegian's grandfather passed away during the opening ceremony. And McGrath is able to turn his grief into positive energy and takes the lead by almost half a second.
-
16th place after the downhill
USA Negomir/Radamus
The US duo have no chance. Radamus is not a slalom specialist either and accordingly loses a lot of time to Rassat.
-
17th place after the downhill
France 3 Alphand/Amiez
The next Frenchman on the piste. Steven Amiez can't quite keep up with his team-mate Rassat and is 0.27 seconds behind in 2nd place.
-
18th place after the downhill
France 2 Muzaton/Rassat
France takes the lead here through Paco Rassat. He is slightly faster than Timon Haugan in front of him.
-
19th place after the downhill
Norway 2 Sellaeg/Haugan
Timon Haugan, one of the best skiers in the World Cup, makes up 3.8 seconds on the Czech ahead of him.
-
Rank 20 after the downhill
Czech Republic Zabystran/Müller
Czech Marek Müller is the first slalom skier to cross the finish line. His time of 2:50.70 will definitely be beaten.
-
The start list for the slalom
-
Welcome to the decision
In the men's team combined, the slalom and thus the decision is coming up. The Swiss downhill skiers have put themselves in an excellent position, with three teams still in with a chance of winning the gold medal. Tanguy Nef goes into the slalom in fourth place (0.42 seconds behind leader Vinatzer), Loic Meillard in third (0.28 seconds) and Daniel Yule in second (0.17 seconds).