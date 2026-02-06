  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Von Allmen makes history ++ Gremaud wins despite a fall in training: "Thought it was over for a moment"

Jan Arnet

9.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

09.02.2026, 15:30

09.02.2026, 15:39

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • Ski freestyle, slopestyle - Mathilde Gremaud🥇
  • Men's team combination: Von Allmen/Nef 🥇
  • 17.30: Speed skating, 1000 m women
  • 20.15: Snowboard, Big Air women, run 3
  • 20.15: Ski jumping, normal hill individual men, 2nd round

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Von Allmen continues to write history

    For Olympic debutant Franjo von Allmen, the Winter Games are nothing short of a festival. After winning the downhill, the Bernese athlete also takes gold in the team combined together with Tanguy Nef. The 24-year-old thus achieves something historic within three days: Von Allmen is the first male alpine skier from Switzerland to win two Olympic titles.

    Swiss double victory in team combined. Von Allmen and Nef win gold, Meillard and Odermatt silver

    Swiss double victory in team combinedVon Allmen and Nef win gold, Meillard and Odermatt silver

    Von Allmen already made history with his victory in the downhill: he is the first active downhill world champion to also become an Olympic champion.

  • Gremaud wins gold in slopestyle - despite a fall in training

    Mathilde Gremaud also makes it onto the podium at her third Olympic Games. Four years after her Olympic victory in Beijing, the freestyler also wins gold in the slopestyle final in Livigno.

    Thanks to an outstanding second run, the 26-year-old from Fribourg narrowly beat the Sino-American Eileen Gu, who was competing for China in 2022, into second place. Bronze went to the Canadian Megan Oldham. Giulia Tanno, the second Swiss finalist, missed out on the podium in sixth place by just under four points.

    "It's an incredible day, I can't even describe it," said Gremaud after her coup. After the competition, the Swiss athlete explained that she had a heavy fall in the last training run. "I thought it was over for a moment. It really wasn't funny. I had to take painkillers straight away, so it will certainly be difficult for my body tomorrow."

    But she was determined to see it through. "That's how competitions are. Before the Olympics, I thought to myself: 'I'm going there and I'm ready for the challenge. Anything can happen'. I'm glad I told myself that in advance, so after the crash I just thought: 'Well, here's the challenge now'."

  • Vonn operated on for the second time

    Lindsey Vonn suffered a serious injury when she crashed in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. "Apparently it's a fracture in her lower leg," the US American's speed coach, Alex Hödlmoser, told SRF. The Italian news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos reported a little later, citing the hospital in Treviso, that Vonn had undergone surgery on her left leg.

    According to the news agency Reuters, Vonn was transferred to the intensive care unit. However, this was not because the 41-year-old was in such a bad way, but because Vonn's privacy could be better protected, it is said.

    On Monday afternoon, Reuters reported that Vonn had to undergo a second operation to help stabilize her condition and prevent complications related to swelling and circulation.

    Lindsey Vonn crashed heavily in the Olympic downhill on Sunday.
    Lindsey Vonn crashed heavily in the Olympic downhill on Sunday.
    Keystone

  • The most important Olympic news

    ;

  • The medal table

    
When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

