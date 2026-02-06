Mathilde Gremaud also makes it onto the podium at her third Olympic Games. Four years after her Olympic victory in Beijing, the freestyler also wins gold in the slopestyle final in Livigno.

Thanks to an outstanding second run, the 26-year-old from Fribourg narrowly beat the Sino-American Eileen Gu, who was competing for China in 2022, into second place. Bronze went to the Canadian Megan Oldham. Giulia Tanno, the second Swiss finalist, missed out on the podium in sixth place by just under four points.

"It's an incredible day, I can't even describe it," said Gremaud after her coup. After the competition, the Swiss athlete explained that she had a heavy fall in the last training run. "I thought it was over for a moment. It really wasn't funny. I had to take painkillers straight away, so it will certainly be difficult for my body tomorrow."

But she was determined to see it through. "That's how competitions are. Before the Olympics, I thought to myself: 'I'm going there and I'm ready for the challenge. Anything can happen'. I'm glad I told myself that in advance, so after the crash I just thought: 'Well, here's the challenge now'."