The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- Ski freestyle, slopestyle - Mathilde Gremaud🥇
- Men's team combination: Von Allmen/Nef 🥇
- 17.30: Speed skating, 1000 m women
- 20.15: Snowboard, Big Air women, run 3
- 20.15: Ski jumping, normal hill individual men, 2nd round
Von Allmen continues to write history
For Olympic debutant Franjo von Allmen, the Winter Games are nothing short of a festival. After winning the downhill, the Bernese athlete also takes gold in the team combined together with Tanguy Nef. The 24-year-old thus achieves something historic within three days: Von Allmen is the first male alpine skier from Switzerland to win two Olympic titles.
Von Allmen already made history with his victory in the downhill: he is the first active downhill world champion to also become an Olympic champion.
Gremaud wins gold in slopestyle - despite a fall in training
Mathilde Gremaud also makes it onto the podium at her third Olympic Games. Four years after her Olympic victory in Beijing, the freestyler also wins gold in the slopestyle final in Livigno.
Thanks to an outstanding second run, the 26-year-old from Fribourg narrowly beat the Sino-American Eileen Gu, who was competing for China in 2022, into second place. Bronze went to the Canadian Megan Oldham. Giulia Tanno, the second Swiss finalist, missed out on the podium in sixth place by just under four points.
"It's an incredible day, I can't even describe it," said Gremaud after her coup. After the competition, the Swiss athlete explained that she had a heavy fall in the last training run. "I thought it was over for a moment. It really wasn't funny. I had to take painkillers straight away, so it will certainly be difficult for my body tomorrow."
But she was determined to see it through. "That's how competitions are. Before the Olympics, I thought to myself: 'I'm going there and I'm ready for the challenge. Anything can happen'. I'm glad I told myself that in advance, so after the crash I just thought: 'Well, here's the challenge now'."
Vonn operated on for the second time
Lindsey Vonn suffered a serious injury when she crashed in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. "Apparently it's a fracture in her lower leg," the US American's speed coach, Alex Hödlmoser, told SRF. The Italian news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos reported a little later, citing the hospital in Treviso, that Vonn had undergone surgery on her left leg.
According to the news agency Reuters, Vonn was transferred to the intensive care unit. However, this was not because the 41-year-old was in such a bad way, but because Vonn's privacy could be better protected, it is said.
On Monday afternoon, Reuters reported that Vonn had to undergo a second operation to help stabilize her condition and prevent complications related to swelling and circulation.
The most important Olympic news
