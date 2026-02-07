Franjo von Allmen secures the gold medal in the Olympic downhill in Bormio. The world champion from the Bernese Oberland comes out on top ahead of the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris, with Marco Odermatt finishing a thankless fourth.

Luca Betschart

Olympia 2026 Alle News Resultate

Von Allmen is the fifth Swiss downhill Olympic champion after Bernhard Russi (1972), Pirmin Zurbriggen (1988), Didier Défago (2010) and Beat Feuz (2022). Exactly four years to the day after Feuz's gold-winning run in Beijing, Von Allmen started the race on the Stelvio piste with bib number 8. He showed a committed run right from the start and distanced Odermatt, who started directly in front of him, by seven tenths.

Only Paris and Franzoni in particular caused Von Allmen to break out in a sweat. While Paris, the record winner on the Stelvio with six downhill victories, had no chance of gold in the end, half a second behind, Franzoni was much closer to the big coup. This season's rising star, who achieved his first World Cup victory in the downhill in Kitzbühel, lost just two tenths of a second to the new Olympic champion. For Paris, at the age of 36, it is his first medal at the Olympic Games, and the same naturally applies to 24-year-old Von Allmen and Franzoni, who were competing at the Olympics for the first time.

Odermatt and Monney just off the podium

Marco Odermatt, who was dubbed the top favorite by many in the run-up to the event, was one of those who were beaten. The 28-year-old from Nidwalden has finished in the top three in five out of six downhill races this season and has won half of the races in the supreme discipline. In Bormio, he finished in a thankless 4th place. Odermatt clearly missed out on the victory he was aiming for, but missed out on the bronze medal by just 20 hundredths.

Alexis Monney also just missed the podium at his first Olympic Games. The Bormio winner from the previous season lost just five hundredths more than Odermatt and finished directly behind the 2023 World Champion. In 23rd place, Stefan Rogentin lost more than two and a half seconds on the winning time. He had secured the fourth Swiss starting place in the internal battle with Niels Hintermann.

These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions Award ceremony of the men's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Sapporo, February 1972. Gold and silver went to the two Swiss athletes Bernhard Russi, center, and Roland Collombin, left, bronze went to Heinrich Messner, right, from Austria. (KEYSTONE/Str) Image: KEYSTONE Switzerland's Pirmin Zurbriggen, center, gold, Peter Müller, right, silver, and France's Franck Piccard, left, bronze, celebrate their success in the downhill at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. (KEYSTONE/Thomas Studhalter) Image: KEYSTONE Didier Défago wins Olympic gold in 2010. He is surrounded by Aksel Lund Svindal (left, silver) and Bode Miller (right, bronze). Image: KEYSTONE Beat Feuz wins Olympic gold in the downhill in 2022. Johan Clarey (left) comes second. Bronze goes to the Austrian Matthias Mayer. Image: KEYSTONE Switzerland defends its Olympic victory in the downhill: Franjo von Allmen succeeds Beat Feuz. Two Italians, Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris, line up behind von Allmen. Image: KEYSTONE These are the Swiss Olympic downhill champions Award ceremony of the men's downhill at the Winter Olympics in Sapporo, February 1972. Gold and silver went to the two Swiss athletes Bernhard Russi, center, and Roland Collombin, left, bronze went to Heinrich Messner, right, from Austria. (KEYSTONE/Str) Image: KEYSTONE Switzerland's Pirmin Zurbriggen, center, gold, Peter Müller, right, silver, and France's Franck Piccard, left, bronze, celebrate their success in the downhill at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. (KEYSTONE/Thomas Studhalter) Image: KEYSTONE Didier Défago wins Olympic gold in 2010. He is surrounded by Aksel Lund Svindal (left, silver) and Bode Miller (right, bronze). Image: KEYSTONE Beat Feuz wins Olympic gold in the downhill in 2022. Johan Clarey (left) comes second. Bronze goes to the Austrian Matthias Mayer. Image: KEYSTONE Switzerland defends its Olympic victory in the downhill: Franjo von Allmen succeeds Beat Feuz. Two Italians, Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris, line up behind von Allmen. Image: KEYSTONE

The live ticker for the recap

The final ranking of the Olympic Downhill. Picture: FIS

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

Starting number 30 The top 30 are down - gold for Switzerland! Martin Cater is the last skier in the top 30, 1.9 seconds behind in 16th place. And so it is very likely that Franjo von Allmen will be the Olympic downhill champion!

Starting number 27 Kyle Negomir with an exploit The American shows that strong runs are still possible. Negomir advances to an excellent 10th place.

Race number 21 Raphael Haaser finishes in 14th place The Austrian loses time on the fastest time in every sector. At 1.89 seconds, however, he keeps the gap within limits and crosses the finish line in 14th place.

Starting number 20 Stefan Rogentin lines up at the back of the field The last Swiss trump card cannot even come close to keeping up with the fastest. Rogentin loses 72 hundredths by the second split time and doesn't get going after that either. At the finish, the gap was 2.57 seconds - Rogentin was at the back of the field.

Start number 19 Miha Hrobat just behind the top 10 The Slovenian starts well and only loses 39 hundredths of a second on von Allmen's best time by the third intermediate time. He was unable to keep up with the leader in the lower part of the course, but still performed well and finished eleventh.

Starting number 18 Elian Lehto a long way behind The Finn is unable to challenge for the podium. At the second intermediate time, the gap of 80 hundredths is already too big, growing to 2.22 seconds by the finish. Lehto lines up in 15th position.

Start number 17 Cameron Alexander can't get going The Canadian feels comfortable on the Stelvio and has already stood on the podium several times in Bormio. Today, however, he is already struggling with problems in the upper section and is very late for the third intermediate time. At the finish, he is 1.88 seconds behind - which means 12th place.

Interview with von Allmen The leader Franjo von Allmen in an interview with SRF: "I'm very nervous now. I started the race very cool, very relaxed. Everything went well, but now I'm nervous." "A few riders showed that a few sectors could be faster, but it was certainly a very good run from me, I noticed that. I didn't think I'd finish with such a big lead either. But you could see it, Paris and Franzoni came very close to me."

Start number 16 Adrian Smiseth Sejersted is eliminated The Norwegian is not getting up to speed. Already half a second behind at the second split time, he missed a gate in the middle section and was eliminated.

Start number 15 Florian Schieder has no chance The last Italian trump card is already decisively behind at the second intermediate time. "That's too controlled," commented expert Feuz, and he was proved right. Schieder crosses the finish line in 12th place, almost 2 seconds behind.

Starting number 14 Mattia Casse beaten The third of four Italians shows a solid run, but is unable to threaten the podium racers. By the fourth intermediate time, the gap had already grown to over a second. At the finish, Casse lines up in 10th position.

Start number 13 Ryan Cochran-Siegle loses over two seconds The American can't quite keep up with the fastest drivers. From the first split time onwards, he loses ground compared to von Allmen, finishing over 2 seconds behind. That means 11th place.

Starting number 12 Dominik Paris pushes Odermatt off the podium Paris also shows a strong run and leaves von Allmen trembling at the finish. In the lower part of the course, however, the veteran can't quite keep up with the Swiss. But Paris finishes in 3rd place - and pushes Odermatt off the podium.

Start number 11 Giovanni Franzoni races to 2nd place A strong performance from Franzoni! The Italian keeps up best with von Allmen and only loses 20 hundredths by the finish. Franzoni thus displaces Odermatt from 2nd place.

Starting number 10 Nils Allegre loses over a second Unlike Kriechmayr, Allegre had already lost half a second by the second intermediate time. By the finish, the gap had grown to over a second and Allegre was in 6th place.

Starting number 9 Vincent Kriechmayr just off the podium The Austrian keeps up excellently with von Allmen until the third intermediate time and is even slightly ahead there. In the lower section, however, the Austrian can no longer keep up with the Swiss. At the finish, he is 2 hundredths behind Monney - Kriechmayr lines up in fourth place.

Start number 8 Franjo von Allmen unleashes to 1st place Von Allmen starts even faster than his teammate Odermatt. Up to the second intermediate time, he pulled out a lead of 33 hundredths and was unstoppable thereafter. At the finish, von Allmen takes the lead by 70 hundredths - what a performance!

Start number 7 Marco Odermatt narrowly ousts Monney from the lead The gold favorite gets off to a good start and gets through the second section better than Monney. He extends his lead to 53 hundredths by the third intermediate time. He then loses time compared to the fast Monney, but saves 5 hundredths of his lead to the finish.

Starting number 6 Alexis Monney sets the new fastest time After a fast start, the first Swiss skier loses his skis in a bend, which obviously costs him some time. At the second intermediate time, Monney is almost 40 hundredths behind. He then starts the race to catch up and actually catches Hemetsberger. Monney takes the lead with a lead of 22 hundredths.

Start number 5 Nils Alphand prevents a crash The Frenchman starts quickly and is slightly faster than Hemetsberger in the upper section. After that, however, he continuously loses time - and, like his teammate Muzaton, has to survive a scary second shortly before the finish. Alphand is able to avoid a crash in extremis, but finishes a long way behind.

Start number 4 Maxence Muzaton crashes and is eliminated At the second split time, Muzaton is exactly as fast as the leader. However, he then loses a lot of time. "The last bit of body tension is missing," recognizes SRF expert Feuz - shortly afterwards Muzaton falls. The crash is minor, but Muzaton's hopes of a top place are over.

Starting number 3 Bryce Bennett loses a lot of time The American was unable to keep up with Hemetsberger and was already half a second behind at the third split time. He was only able to make up some ground in the bottom section, but Bennett finished in third place, 87 hundredths behind.

Starting number 2 Crawford misses the best time The Canadian was neck-and-neck with Hemetsberger until he made a serious mistake shortly before the third split time. His anger can be heard over the outside microphones. At the finish, he is 42 hundredths off the best time.

Start number 1 Hemetsberger sets first target time The Austrian, who crashed in training, gets through without any major problems and sets the first target time of 1:52:58. What this time will be worth will become clear in the next few minutes.

Everything ready in Bormio The weather is playing along! The downhill can start shortly.

That's why the Stelvio downhill is one of the most dangerous in the world Hardly any other downhill run is as challenging as the Stelvio in Bormio. Find out why the athletes think so in the video.

Odermatt chases downhill gold At the place where he first climbed a downhill podium, Marco Odermatt can write the next big story. He is the man to beat in the Olympic downhill on Saturday. Odermatt has now won the overall World Cup four times in a row, each time by a large margin. The 28-year-old is also dominating this winter, and his strongest showing so far has been in the downhill. Three victories, two 2nd places and one 4th place - his results leave no questions unanswered: Odermatt is the big favorite for Olympic gold on Saturday. "The first real chance" Marco Odermatt chases downhill gold on the Stelvio

Start list: Swiss trio with numbers 6, 7 and 8 Picture: FIS

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker for the men's Olympic downhill in Bormio. Right at the start of the alpine skiing competitions, the decision in the supreme discipline is on the agenda. Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger opens the race at 11.30 am - you can follow the action live here. Show more

You might also be interested in this