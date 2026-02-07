Franjo von Allmen secures the gold medal in the Olympic downhill in Bormio. The world champion from the Bernese Oberland comes out on top ahead of the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris, with Marco Odermatt finishing a thankless fourth.
Von Allmen is the fifth Swiss downhill Olympic champion after Bernhard Russi (1972), Pirmin Zurbriggen (1988), Didier Défago (2010) and Beat Feuz (2022). Exactly four years to the day after Feuz's gold-winning run in Beijing, Von Allmen started the race on the Stelvio piste with bib number 8. He showed a committed run right from the start and distanced Odermatt, who started directly in front of him, by seven tenths.
Only Paris and Franzoni in particular caused Von Allmen to break out in a sweat. While Paris, the record winner on the Stelvio with six downhill victories, had no chance of gold in the end, half a second behind, Franzoni was much closer to the big coup. This season's rising star, who achieved his first World Cup victory in the downhill in Kitzbühel, lost just two tenths of a second to the new Olympic champion. For Paris, at the age of 36, it is his first medal at the Olympic Games, and the same naturally applies to 24-year-old Von Allmen and Franzoni, who were competing at the Olympics for the first time.
Odermatt and Monney just off the podium
Marco Odermatt, who was dubbed the top favorite by many in the run-up to the event, was one of those who were beaten. The 28-year-old from Nidwalden has finished in the top three in five out of six downhill races this season and has won half of the races in the supreme discipline. In Bormio, he finished in a thankless 4th place. Odermatt clearly missed out on the victory he was aiming for, but missed out on the bronze medal by just 20 hundredths.
Alexis Monney also just missed the podium at his first Olympic Games. The Bormio winner from the previous season lost just five hundredths more than Odermatt and finished directly behind the 2023 World Champion. In 23rd place, Stefan Rogentin lost more than two and a half seconds on the winning time. He had secured the fourth Swiss starting place in the internal battle with Niels Hintermann.
Starting number 30
The top 30 are down - gold for Switzerland!
Martin Cater is the last skier in the top 30, 1.9 seconds behind in 16th place. And so it is very likely that Franjo von Allmen will be the Olympic downhill champion!
Starting number 27
Kyle Negomir with an exploit
The American shows that strong runs are still possible. Negomir advances to an excellent 10th place.
Race number 21
Raphael Haaser finishes in 14th place
The Austrian loses time on the fastest time in every sector. At 1.89 seconds, however, he keeps the gap within limits and crosses the finish line in 14th place.
Starting number 20
Stefan Rogentin lines up at the back of the field
The last Swiss trump card cannot even come close to keeping up with the fastest. Rogentin loses 72 hundredths by the second split time and doesn't get going after that either. At the finish, the gap was 2.57 seconds - Rogentin was at the back of the field.
Start number 19
Miha Hrobat just behind the top 10
The Slovenian starts well and only loses 39 hundredths of a second on von Allmen's best time by the third intermediate time. He was unable to keep up with the leader in the lower part of the course, but still performed well and finished eleventh.
Starting number 18
Elian Lehto a long way behind
The Finn is unable to challenge for the podium. At the second intermediate time, the gap of 80 hundredths is already too big, growing to 2.22 seconds by the finish. Lehto lines up in 15th position.
Start number 17
Cameron Alexander can't get going
The Canadian feels comfortable on the Stelvio and has already stood on the podium several times in Bormio. Today, however, he is already struggling with problems in the upper section and is very late for the third intermediate time. At the finish, he is 1.88 seconds behind - which means 12th place.
Interview with von Allmen
The leader Franjo von Allmen in an interview with SRF: "I'm very nervous now. I started the race very cool, very relaxed. Everything went well, but now I'm nervous."
"A few riders showed that a few sectors could be faster, but it was certainly a very good run from me, I noticed that. I didn't think I'd finish with such a big lead either. But you could see it, Paris and Franzoni came very close to me."
Start number 16
Adrian Smiseth Sejersted is eliminated
The Norwegian is not getting up to speed. Already half a second behind at the second split time, he missed a gate in the middle section and was eliminated.
Start number 15
Florian Schieder has no chance
The last Italian trump card is already decisively behind at the second intermediate time. "That's too controlled," commented expert Feuz, and he was proved right. Schieder crosses the finish line in 12th place, almost 2 seconds behind.
Starting number 14
Mattia Casse beaten
The third of four Italians shows a solid run, but is unable to threaten the podium racers. By the fourth intermediate time, the gap had already grown to over a second. At the finish, Casse lines up in 10th position.
Start number 13
Ryan Cochran-Siegle loses over two seconds
The American can't quite keep up with the fastest drivers. From the first split time onwards, he loses ground compared to von Allmen, finishing over 2 seconds behind. That means 11th place.
Starting number 12
Dominik Paris pushes Odermatt off the podium
Paris also shows a strong run and leaves von Allmen trembling at the finish. In the lower part of the course, however, the veteran can't quite keep up with the Swiss. But Paris finishes in 3rd place - and pushes Odermatt off the podium.
Start number 11
Giovanni Franzoni races to 2nd place
A strong performance from Franzoni! The Italian keeps up best with von Allmen and only loses 20 hundredths by the finish. Franzoni thus displaces Odermatt from 2nd place.
Starting number 10
Nils Allegre loses over a second
Unlike Kriechmayr, Allegre had already lost half a second by the second intermediate time. By the finish, the gap had grown to over a second and Allegre was in 6th place.
Starting number 9
Vincent Kriechmayr just off the podium
The Austrian keeps up excellently with von Allmen until the third intermediate time and is even slightly ahead there. In the lower section, however, the Austrian can no longer keep up with the Swiss. At the finish, he is 2 hundredths behind Monney - Kriechmayr lines up in fourth place.
Start number 8
Franjo von Allmen unleashes to 1st place
Von Allmen starts even faster than his teammate Odermatt. Up to the second intermediate time, he pulled out a lead of 33 hundredths and was unstoppable thereafter. At the finish, von Allmen takes the lead by 70 hundredths - what a performance!
Start number 7
Marco Odermatt narrowly ousts Monney from the lead
The gold favorite gets off to a good start and gets through the second section better than Monney. He extends his lead to 53 hundredths by the third intermediate time. He then loses time compared to the fast Monney, but saves 5 hundredths of his lead to the finish.
Starting number 6
Alexis Monney sets the new fastest time
After a fast start, the first Swiss skier loses his skis in a bend, which obviously costs him some time. At the second intermediate time, Monney is almost 40 hundredths behind. He then starts the race to catch up and actually catches Hemetsberger. Monney takes the lead with a lead of 22 hundredths.
Start number 5
Nils Alphand prevents a crash
The Frenchman starts quickly and is slightly faster than Hemetsberger in the upper section. After that, however, he continuously loses time - and, like his teammate Muzaton, has to survive a scary second shortly before the finish. Alphand is able to avoid a crash in extremis, but finishes a long way behind.
Start number 4
Maxence Muzaton crashes and is eliminated
At the second split time, Muzaton is exactly as fast as the leader. However, he then loses a lot of time. "The last bit of body tension is missing," recognizes SRF expert Feuz - shortly afterwards Muzaton falls. The crash is minor, but Muzaton's hopes of a top place are over.
Starting number 3
Bryce Bennett loses a lot of time
The American was unable to keep up with Hemetsberger and was already half a second behind at the third split time. He was only able to make up some ground in the bottom section, but Bennett finished in third place, 87 hundredths behind.
Starting number 2
Crawford misses the best time
The Canadian was neck-and-neck with Hemetsberger until he made a serious mistake shortly before the third split time. His anger can be heard over the outside microphones. At the finish, he is 42 hundredths off the best time.
Start number 1
Hemetsberger sets first target time
The Austrian, who crashed in training, gets through without any major problems and sets the first target time of 1:52:58. What this time will be worth will become clear in the next few minutes.
Everything ready in Bormio
The weather is playing along! The downhill can start shortly.
That's why the Stelvio downhill is one of the most dangerous in the world
Hardly any other downhill run is as challenging as the Stelvio in Bormio. Find out why the athletes think so in the video.
-
At the place where he first climbed a downhill podium, Marco Odermatt can write the next big story. He is the man to beat in the Olympic downhill on Saturday.
Odermatt has now won the overall World Cup four times in a row, each time by a large margin. The 28-year-old is also dominating this winter, and his strongest showing so far has been in the downhill. Three victories, two 2nd places and one 4th place - his results leave no questions unanswered: Odermatt is the big favorite for Olympic gold on Saturday.
Start list: Swiss trio with numbers 6, 7 and 8
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the men's Olympic downhill in Bormio. Right at the start of the alpine skiing competitions, the decision in the supreme discipline is on the agenda. Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger opens the race at 11.30 am - you can follow the action live here.