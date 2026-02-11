"It's like winning the lottery" Von Grünigen ennobles von Allmen and consoles Odermatt

Franjo von Allmen is the Olympic star of the moment: After winning gold in the downhill and team combined, the Bernese also takes victory in the super-G in Bormio. Even skiing legend Mike von Grünigen takes a bow.

Jan Arnet

Three Olympic races, three gold medals. Franjo von Allmen's haul at the Winter Games is simply sensational. Michael von Grünigen agrees. "Even he himself probably wouldn't have expected that. But it's not completely out of the blue either, as he also had top results in the World Cup. The fact that he still managed to win gold three times at the Olympics is top class," praises the 1998 Olympic bronze medal winner in the giant slalom.

These few days in February 2026 will not only be remembered by the Bernese Oberlander for the rest of his life, but also by many ski fans, von Grünigen is certain. "Wherever Franjo goes now, he will be the Olympic hero. Because everyone knows how important this success is. It's like winning the lottery for him, but he's earned it."

Where there are winners, there are always losers. For Mike von Grünigen, however, Marco Odermatt is not necessarily one of them, even though the World Cup dominator missed his big goal. "Of course he wanted to win the gold medal, but he didn't show his best skiing today. He was on the inside ski too much once or twice and wasn't able to carry enough speed in the decisive places."

Bronze a win for Odermatt

Nevertheless, Odermatt has won another medal. "In a few days, things will look a little different again. Then this bronze medal will also have great significance. Nevertheless, it is of course not what he wanted."

However, Odermatt still has one chance to win gold: in the giant slalom on Saturday, where he will once again be the top favorite at the start - and could complete the medal set after silver in the team combined and bronze in the super-G.