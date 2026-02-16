Loïc Meillard's Olympic gold in the slalom at the end is the eighth medal for Swiss skiers at these Games. This is a record in Swiss Olympic history in alpine skiing.

SDA

Olympia 2026 Alle News Resultate

With eight medals, the Swiss won more than half of all possible awards in Bormio. Such a dominant performance by one nation in one gender category was last seen in Turin in 2006, when the Austrian men also won eight medals in five disciplines.

From a Swiss perspective, this haul represents a record, at least in absolute terms. Previously, the women had won seven medals each in 1988 (Calgary) and 2022 (Beijing). The men, on the other hand, had never won more than four medals in the 20 events with Alpine participation.

Franjo von Allmen wins gold three times. KEYSTONE

Von Grünigen: "Eight medals is a fantastic result"

"Eight medals, four of them gold, is a fantastic result," says skiing legend Michael "Mike" von Grünigen in an interview with blue Sport. "The performances of the men are also a thank you for the work that has been done," he says.

Be it from the athletes themselves, be it from the support team, be it from the entire organization. SwissSki has been very well positioned in recent years. This can be seen not least in the Nations Cup, explains the Bernese Oberlander. "Of course, it's nice when things work out at the Olympic Games and the medals find their way to Switzerland."

Is the shower of medals now the new reality in Swiss skiing?

"Good hype throughout the team helps the good results to come," says MvG. It helps when a team can grow together, where young people are out and about together, always pushing each other and always progressing. "That's what makes a good team," says the two-time giant slalom world champion and winner of 23 World Cup races.

But you also have to bear in mind that other times will come. Nevertheless, he believes that SwissSki will continue to be very well positioned in the future and that it will be possible to bring young athletes into the World Cup again in the coming years who will be able to compete there. "But the competition never sleeps. They are also watching what we do," warns MvG.

Yule - and the Austrians as losers

For von Grünigen, one of the Olympic losers among the Swiss men is Daniel Yule, who "wasn't as good" this season as in other years in which he delivered top results in the slalom.

From an international perspective, the French were "certainly beaten below their weight" in the slalom, explains Mike von Grünigen. "And of course also the Austrians, who had hoped to win more medals. It was a relief for them that they were able to win a medal today with Fabio Gstrein (silver)," emphasizes the skiing legend.

While the 2026 Olympic Games have been particularly successful for the Swiss men, the Swiss women are still without a medal after four out of five decisions. Wednesday's slalom in Cortina will be their last opportunity to change that.