Between gold jubilation and racing drama: while Loïc Meillard triumphs, Atle Lie McGrath fails bitterly. Skiing legend Michael "Mike" von Grünigen analyzes the key to the Frenchman's success for blue Sport and shows understanding for the Norwegian's huge disappointment.

Syl Battistuzzi

Mike" von Grünigen ...

... on Loïc Meillard's redemption

"A terrific result. With the gold medal today he was able to complete his set: Gold, silver and bronze. He was certainly under pressure today. On the other hand, there were other top favorites. Perhaps that also gave him the ease that he was able to start like this today. It wasn't really his slope, but the fact that it was very twisty on the second run suited him. He was able to show his class once again. Gold is gold and these are the Olympic Games - they always have their own rules. It's nice that he was able to realize that here."

... whether the technical or mental performance impressed him more

"Both. He's one of the best technicians in the World Cup at the moment. On the technical side, I wasn't surprised. In terms of mental strength, he has probably been beaten below his value in recent years. When Odi or someone else was faster, people always said it was a mental thing. But he brought that with him from an early age and was able to build it up bit by bit. Today he was certainly able to prove that it's not because of that."

... the drama with Atle Lie McGrath

"I really suffered a bit too, because he had a huge lead. He was able to make the most of the number 1 in the first run. But it still hurts as an athlete or sportsman. You wouldn't wish it on anyone if they didn't win a medal because of a single mistake. In his case, the history with his grandfather was a particular factor. He would certainly have liked to have taken home a top result. On the other hand, it's sport, which also thrives on it. You also have to realize that extreme emotions kick in at that moment that you can't control. The disappointment of not finishing the race as he had planned is very big at that moment."