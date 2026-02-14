Lucas Pinheiro Braathen writes sporting history and wins the first Olympic gold for Brazil at the Winter Games in the giant slalom. At the same time, he prevents a Swiss triple victory.

He looks in disbelief at the scoreboard, where the numbers 0.58 and 1 are highlighted in green. In the thick snow of Bormio, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has just achieved something historic and won the first medal for Brazil - and a gold medal at that.

Born in Norway, he switched nations two years ago following a dispute with the Norwegian Ski Association and has been skiing for his mother's home country ever since. In the World Cup, he has stood on the top step of the podium twice in a giant slalom, but both times for Norway. Most recently, with three second places in a row, he indicated that he would be a force to be reckoned with in Bormio.

Great emotions for Olympic giant slalom champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Keystone

"It means everything to me," the visibly emotional Olympic champion told SRF after the race. It's not so much the medal that makes him proud, but the feeling he has in his heart. "I had this dream and I knew that this day would come. It's incredible that it has now come true. I am so grateful."

Von Grünigen: "Pinheiro Braathen deserves it"

Pinheiro Braathen laid the foundation for winning the gold medal in the first run. With start number 1, he distanced the competition by almost a second or more. In the final run, he skillfully managed his lead over Marco Odermatt.

Brazil wins gold at the Winter Olympics - "from that point of view, you could say it's a crazy story. A historic moment for Brazilian skiing," smiles Michael von Grünigen in his analysis for blue News. "But if you know the background, it's no great surprise. "He certainly deserves it, even after his strong performances in the World Cup."

The starting number 1 certainly helped Pinheiro Braathen, says the 1998 Olympic bronze medal winner in the giant slalom. "He took advantage of the moment. It certainly wasn't a disadvantage on this slope to start first. There were no bumps in it and he was able to gain a second on the competition on the first run," said von Grünigen. "He made the most of it."

Watch the video above to find out how Michael von Grünigen rates the performances of Marco Odermatt, Loic Meillard and Thomas Tumler.

