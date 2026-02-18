"So much lost": Vonn's dog died shortly after Olympic crash - Gallery Ski star Lindsey Vonn is going through difficult times. (archive photo) Image: dpa Lindsey Vonn's dog Lucy died last year. Image: dpa Lindsey Vonn had a serious fall during the Olympic downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo. (archive photo) Image: dpa "So much lost": Vonn's dog died shortly after Olympic crash - Gallery Ski star Lindsey Vonn is going through difficult times. (archive photo) Image: dpa Lindsey Vonn's dog Lucy died last year. Image: dpa Lindsey Vonn had a serious fall during the Olympic downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo. (archive photo) Image: dpa

US ski star Lindsey Vonn is experiencing the "hardest days of my life". At her sickbed, she says goodbye to her dog Leo. She recalls 13 years together with touching words.

Sad days for ski star Lindsey Vonn: the American had a serious crash in the Olympic downhill on February 8 and has since had to undergo several operations. Now the 41-year-old has announced that her beloved dog Leo died the day after her fall. "Leo has passed away and joined Lucy and Bear in heaven," Vonn wrote in an Instagram post.

Vonn was lying in a hospital bed when she said goodbye to Leo

"As I lay in the hospital bed the day after my fall, we said goodbye to my big boy. In such a short space of time, I've lost so much that meant something to me. I can't believe it," said Vonn. "The last few days have been incredibly hard. Probably the hardest of my life. I still can't comprehend that he's gone."

On the day she fell in Cortina d'Ampezzo and suffered a complex shin injury, Leo also fell, reported the US-American. He had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer. "But now his heart was also failing. He was in pain and his body could no longer keep up with his strong mind."

Leo always supported her when she was down. "In 13 years, we've been through so much together," said Vonn, who had already lost her dog Lucy in March 2025 and her dog Bear in January 2022. It will take time for her to come to terms with it all emotionally. "But I know he will always be with me."

"Leo will always be my first great love"

The 2010 Olympic downhill champion, who had already competed in Cortina with a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee, is scheduled for another operation today. "When I close my eyes, I will think of him," said Vonn. "Leo will forever be my first great love."

