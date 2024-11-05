Lindsey Vonn celebrated great success on head skis. Will she soon dare to return to the World Cup? Keystone

Is Lindsey Vonn really toying with a return to the Ski World Cup? The 40-year-old US-American continues to fuel speculation on social media.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn retired from professional sport five years ago. She has had an artificial knee joint since April of this year.

The speculation about a possible comeback for the former speed dominator shows no sign of abating - on the contrary: Vonn has once again fueled the rumors on social media.

"So why not give it your all? You never know where hard work will take you," writes Vonn in her latest Instagram post. Show more

The first speed races of the new Ski World Cup season will take place in Beaver Creek in December. Apparently, Lindsey Vonn is planning to start as the lead skier in her home country.

The 82-time World Cup winner has been appearing on social media for weeks on ski slopes and in fitness rooms. Rumors are doing the rounds that the 40-year-old may even be aiming for a World Cup return.

Vonn has had an artificial knee joint since April of this year. Two weeks ago, she wrote on Instagram: "My new knee is now a part of me. I feel like a whole new chapter is opening up before my eyes." She continued: "I don't know exactly what lies ahead of me, but I do know that I am healthy, happy and grateful."

In another Instagram post, Vonn now fuels the comeback rumors further. "The sun rises on another week ... a week full of opportunities to grow and learn," she writes with pictures showing her in a racing suit on the slopes.

She continues: "I love the process, no matter where it leads ... because it's always been about the journey. Step by step I will get to where I belong. So why not give it your all? You never know where the hard work will take you."

Rainer Salzgeber, the race director of ski manufacturer Head, believes a Vonn return to the World Cup is possible. In the run-up to the season opener in Sölden, Salzgeber revealed that Head had provided the US American with a service man with whom Vonn could fine-tune her equipment.

Russi and Klammer sound the alarm

With the new wildcard, a return to the World Cup would actually only be a formality. But could the former speed dominator keep up with the best again? Former ski stars and experts are skeptical: "It's an absolute no-go, she has no chance - and it's extremely dangerous," Bernhard Russi recently said in Blick.

Vonn was already skiing dangerously when she was still in full possession of her strength. "How is that supposed to work today? I really hope she goes over the books again," said Russi. "She's a lively, attractive, interesting woman. She should be there, but in a role other than on the slopes."

Austrian skiing legend Franz Klammer was even clearer on "oe24": "If she really does this with a broken knee and the prosthesis, she's got a full shot. But I wish her the best of luck and that she doesn't injure herself even worse."

