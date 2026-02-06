The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating. Image: Keystone Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall. Image: Keystone Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is followed by a drone. Image: KEYSTONE China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye. Image: KEYSTONE Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump. Image: KEYSTONE Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie. Image: KEYSTONE Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training. Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)... Image: KEYSTONE The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating. Image: Keystone Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall. Image: Keystone Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is followed by a drone. Image: KEYSTONE China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye. Image: KEYSTONE Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump. Image: KEYSTONE Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie. Image: KEYSTONE Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training. Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)... Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

Jan Arnet

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, women's downhill

12.30 pm: Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km men

14.05: Biathlon, mixed relay, 4 x 6 km

14.26: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women's small final

14.29: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women's grand final

14.36: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men's small final

14.39 hrs: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men's grand final

16.00 hrs: Speed skating, 5000 m men

18.31 hrs: Luge, men's single, run 4

19.30: Figure skating, team competition, pairs and individual free skating Show more

