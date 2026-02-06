  1. Residential Customers
2026 Olympics in the ticker Vonn emotional: "Not looking for meaning in my life or attention"

Jan Arnet

8.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.

08.02.2026, 08:08

08.02.2026, 08:44

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, women's downhill
  • 12.30 pm: Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km men
  • 14.05: Biathlon, mixed relay, 4 x 6 km
  • 14.26: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women's small final
  • 14.29: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women's grand final
  • 14.36: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men's small final
  • 14.39 hrs: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men's grand final
  • 16.00 hrs: Speed skating, 5000 m men
  • 18.31 hrs: Luge, men's single, run 4
  • 19.30: Figure skating, team competition, pairs and individual free skating
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • The most important Olympic news

    ;

  • The medal table

When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

