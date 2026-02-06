The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! We'll keep you up to date with the most important events and results in our daily ticker.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- 11.30 am: Alpine skiing, women's downhill
- 12.30 pm: Cross-country skiing, skiathlon, 10 km + 10 km men
- 14.05: Biathlon, mixed relay, 4 x 6 km
- 14.26: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women's small final
- 14.29: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women's grand final
- 14.36: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men's small final
- 14.39 hrs: Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men's grand final
- 16.00 hrs: Speed skating, 5000 m men
- 18.31 hrs: Luge, men's single, run 4
- 19.30: Figure skating, team competition, pairs and individual free skating
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
The most important Olympic news
-
The medal table