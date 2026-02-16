Lindsey Vonn has undergone three operations since her fall in the Olympic downhill. Instagram/lindseyvonn

Ski star Lindsey Vonn is heading home after her serious injury in the Olympic downhill. The 41-year-old is accompanied by a team of doctors. Another visit to the clinic awaits her in the USA.

Lindsey Vonn can go home: the ski racer, who was seriously injured in a fall in the Olympic downhill, is getting ready in Treviso for her flight back to the USA. Sophie Goldschmidt, head of the US ski team, told the AP news agency.

"We are currently in the process of organizing everything," said Goldschmidt. The medical team is to accompany the 41-year-old on her journey home. "We have a great team around her to help her and she will return to the USA for further operations."

Vonn suffered a complex shin injury in her crash in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The US-American has already undergone several operations, which is not unusual for such injuries. The 2010 Olympic champion took part in the competition despite a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee.

Vonn wants to get back on the mountain

Vonn had previously thanked everyone for their comments and emphasized that she was absolutely ready for the downhill - physically and mentally. "Mentally I was perfect. Clear, focused, hungry, aggressive and yet completely calm," wrote the 41-year-old. But even if you are the strongest person in the world, the mountain still holds all the cards.

"It was worth the fall," Vonn shared. "When I close my eyes at night, I have no regrets and the love for skiing is still there. I'm looking forward to the moment when I can stand at the top of the mountain again. And I will."

