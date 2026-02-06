Lindsey Vonn has once again reported from her hospital bed and announced via Instagram that she needs further operations following her horror crash in the Olympic downhill. "I'm having another operation tomorrow and hope everything goes well so that I can possibly be discharged and return home," said Vonn. However, "I still need another operation. I don't know exactly what that means yet."

Vonn has already undergone three operations and is also addressing her fans. "Thank you to everyone who has sent me flowers, letters or stuffed animals. It was wonderful and really helped me a lot. It was a tough few days in hospital," says the US-American. "I'm starting to feel like myself again, but I have a very long way to go."