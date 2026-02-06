Lindsey Vonn is putting the serious crash in the Olympic downhill behind her, at least physically. The American is returning home after a fourth operation.

Vonn reported that a new operation on her left leg, where she suffered a complex tibia fracture, went well. She is delighted that she can now make her way back home. "The operation went well. Luckily I will finally be able to travel back to the USA," the 41-year-old Vonn announced on social media Instagram. As soon as she returns, she will share more news about her injury. She will also have to undergo further surgery in the USA.

Once again, she defended her decision to start in the downhill. "I was prepared to take risks, give everything and make sacrifices for something I knew I could do. I'd rather take the risk of a fall than not fulfill my potential and regret it later. And to be honest, physically I was stronger at that moment than I've often been before, definitely stronger than I was at the first end of my career six years ago when I won the bronze medal at the World Championships," she added. Mentally, she was "better prepared than ever before".

Looking to the future, Vonn was her usual combative self. "The love for skiing remains. I'm still looking forward to the moment when I can stand on top of a mountain again. And I will."