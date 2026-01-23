Guilt After Winning Olympic Gold Vreni Schneider: “She was sitting there, a pitiful sight—I felt so sorry for her.”

01:36

In 1988 in Calgary, Vreni Schneider—with the “Brave Little Schneider” in mind—skied her way to her first Olympic gold medal. At the finish line, she was plagued above all by a guilty conscience, says “Gold-Vreni,” and reveals why.

M. Wegmann, M. Schifferle, J. Barnard

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you In the Olympic talk show “Legends for Eternity,” Vreni Schneider looks back on Calgary 1988 and her first Olympic gold medal.

"Gold Vreni" reveals why she felt guilty at the finish line and wanted to avoid the Spanish skater Blanca Fernandez Ochoa. "Blanca was the best that day, and then there she was, sitting by the boards, looking like a wreck."

Fernandez Ochoa took his own life in 2019 at the age of 56. “I looked up to Blanca. She was a dream girl.” Summary created with

In the end, it was a close call. Vreni Schneider, who would go on to become a two-time Olympic champion at the 1988 Calgary Games, nearly missed the Games in Canada. “In the World Cup races leading up to it, I’d always been eliminated,” she recalls in the talk “Legends for Eternity.” “I often skied recklessly. Once, after six gates, I was lying face-first in the snow.”

It wasn't until the weekend before the Games began in Saas-Fee that she secured her spot on the Olympic team—with two second-place finishes in the giant slalom and slalom. After arriving in Canada, Schneider felt better. “I knew I was actually in top form,” she says.

Actually! Because she was also eliminated in the combined event—after having been on track for a medal. She remained optimistic, though. That had come more easily to her in the earlier years of her career. Schneider was 23 years old at the time. “That was also youthful recklessness. I was fascinated by the Olympics and grateful that I was even allowed to go,” she says.

"I said to myself, 'Little Schneider, pull yourself together!'"

Then, in the giant slalom—her first Olympic event—her big moment arrives. At the halfway point, she is in fifth place; Blanca Fernandez Ochoa is clearly in the lead. In the second run, Schneider steps up her game—without realizing just how well she’s skiing.

“It was spinning out of control—the snow was rough and so slow. I thought I was almost at a standstill,” Schneider says. “Then I told myself: ‘Brave little Schneider, pull yourself together! Come on now. You have to push.’” Still, she isn’t thinking about gold. “I didn’t feel good at all when I crossed the finish line. It wasn’t until then that I realized the others were having problems, too.”

01:22 Vreni Schneider über ihr erstes Olympia-Gold: «Hatte kein gutes Gefühl im Ziel»

The anxious wait for the competition begins. Maria Walliser, Catherine Quittet from France, and Małgorzata Mogore-Tlałka are slower. Then comes Fernandez Ochoa. “It was clear to me that she would win gold,” says Schneider. “She got off to a great start, too. But then she stumbled.” Fernandez Ochoa falls short; Schneider remains on the throne.

"Blanca was a dream girl"

An Olympic champion with a guilty conscience! “Yes, Blanca was devastated. And yet she had clearly skied the best run.” Schneider’s unease is so great that she wants to avoid the Spanish skier in the finish area. “I had to go do a TV interview. She was sitting there, leaning against a barrier, looking like a total wreck. And I would have had to walk right past her. I wanted to go around her on the outside.”

Her plan fails—Fernandez Ochoa spots the Swiss winner. “She saw me; we made eye contact. Then she came over to me, and she knew exactly what I was thinking: ‘I’m sorry, this can’t be true.’ ” Fernandez Ochoa congratulates her graciously.

That was typical of that era, says Schneider. “We were one big skiing family. Great chicks—pardon me: women (laughs). We traveled around the world together.” Everyone wanted to win, but they also accepted defeat. “We had genuine respect for one another.” This is also typical of Schneider herself; maintaining a good relationship with her competitors has always been important to her.

And Fernandez Ochoa? “She was a dream girl anyway. Especially the way she carried herself. We all got along well with her.” Schneider also admired the Spanish woman—who voluntarily took her own life in 2019 at the age of 56—for her class. “I looked up to Blanca.”

All episodes featuring Vreni Schneider in the series: “Olympic Stars: Legends for Eternity”

The entire interview with Vreni Schneider on video