Vreni Schneider spills the beans on blue Talk. She also talks about her relationship with Alberto Tomba. She gushes about the superstar of the time and reveals the Italian charmer’s big party trick.

"He was the man of my dreams" Vreni Schneider, what was really going on with Alberto Tomba?

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Vreni Schneider from Elmen and Alberto Tomba from Italy were the big ski stars of the late '80s and early '90s.

In the Olympic talk show “Legends for Eternity,” Schneider reminisces about her exciting time with “Tomba La Bomba” on the World Cup circuit and speaks with refreshing candor and plenty of humor about her relationship with Tomba.

In addition, “Gold-Vreni” reveals the Italian bon vivant’s trick. “Alberto was a sly one.” Summary created with

He was “Tomba la Bomba,” the Italian charmer whom so many admired for his ease and coolness. Alberto Tomba, the world-class skier who is now 59, had his share of affairs—and was rumored to have had even more. Rumors were also linked to him regarding Vreni Schneider. When the 61-year-old three-time Olympic champion from Elm is asked about this on the talk show “Legends for Eternity,” she laughs immediately. “Nothing ever happened between us. But I did admire Alberto.” And yes: “He was a dream guy.”

But despite their mutual affection, they probably wouldn’t have been a good match, says Schneider. She laughs and says, “He was a bon vivant. I was more reserved, from the mountains; I had my simple life. He wouldn’t have been happy in Elm, and I wouldn’t have gone to Bologna to be with him. Never.”

"I'll definitely win that second gold medal..."

The two were in frequent contact. After all, they were both employed by the same ski company, Rossignol. “He would always congratulate me and tell me I was doing a good job.” However, they were never a couple, as was sometimes rumored, Schneider adds.

Schneider still remembers one very special moment with the Italian very clearly. As she was posing for photos with her two gold medals at the 1988 Olympic Games in Calgary, there was a break in the men’s slalom. Tomba, who had won the giant slalom two days earlier, was in third place after the first run—behind Germany’s Frank Wörndl and Sweden’s Jonas Nilsson. When Tomba saw the photo shoot, he joined them and wanted to be in the picture too, Schneider recounts. “The people from Rossignol and the photographers freaked out that he wanted to pose for photos between the two runs.”

But Tomba went one better. “He, who had won only one gold medal up to that point, wanted to hang a second gold around his neck. He said, ‘I’ll get the second one later.’ That’s Alberto.” And he did get it.

Vreni Schneider Reveals Tomba's Opening Move

00:41 Schneider über Tomba: «Er hat stundenlang gefeiert»

She would never have dared to do something like that, Schneider insists. “We might have thought about a gold medal, but we would never have said out loud that we’d actually win it. Only Alberto could do that.”

But the 1995 overall World Cup champion from Bologna was far more serious than his reputation suggested. “Alberto was a sly one.” He didn’t just blindly throw himself into the nightlife, says Schneider. “He’d go to sleep and set his alarm for one o’clock. Then he’d go to a few bars to show himself to the fans and journalists, and after an hour he’d leave.” I suppose that’s what you’d call image management.

1992 Olympic Games: Tomba celebrates with his fans at the finish line. image images

Schneider recalls that the rumor that the Italian was lazy about training and did no more than was necessary was just that—a rumor. “Alberto trained like crazy. He was often out on the slopes as early as five in the morning—usually on the Stelvio—doing his runs. Probably more than anyone else.” Otherwise, his achievements—50 World Cup victories, the overall World Cup title, three Olympic gold medals, and two World Championship titles—wouldn’t have been possible. “Alberto wouldn’t have been able to do it otherwise either,” says Schneider.

At any rate, he managed to keep many fans believing that.

All episodes featuring Vreni Schneider in the series: “Olympic Stars: Legends for Eternity”

The entire interview with Vreni Schneider on video