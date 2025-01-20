Iga Swiatek can breathe a sigh of relief regarding her doping offense Keystone

Iga Swiatek has no further sanctions to fear because of a positive doping test. The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA will not take the case to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiatek had tested positive for the banned cardiac drug trimetazidine outside of a competition in August and was then provisionally suspended for a month.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) immediately accepted Swiatek's explanation that the ingestion was unintentional and caused by the contamination of the non-prescription drug melatonin. She had taken the melatonin because of problems with jet lag and insomnia.

WADA took more time to decide how to proceed in this case. Scientific experts have now also come to the conclusion that Swiatek's reasons are "plausible". Therefore, there is no reason to contest the offense before the CAS, WADA writes in a communiqué.

The second pending doping case in tennis, that of Jannik Sinner, will certainly be dealt with by CAS. The world number one had tested positive for traces of the steroid Clostebol in March. The ITIA also acquitted the South Tyrolean, but WADA lodged an appeal. The CAS will deal with the case on April 16 and 17.