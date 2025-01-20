  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Doping case WADA does not take "Swiatek case" to CAS

SDA

20.1.2025 - 11:55

Iga Swiatek can breathe a sigh of relief regarding her doping offense
Iga Swiatek can breathe a sigh of relief regarding her doping offense
Keystone

Iga Swiatek has no further sanctions to fear because of a positive doping test. The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA will not take the case to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS.

Keystone-SDA

20.01.2025, 11:55

20.01.2025, 12:01

Swiatek had tested positive for the banned cardiac drug trimetazidine outside of a competition in August and was then provisionally suspended for a month.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) immediately accepted Swiatek's explanation that the ingestion was unintentional and caused by the contamination of the non-prescription drug melatonin. She had taken the melatonin because of problems with jet lag and insomnia.

WADA took more time to decide how to proceed in this case. Scientific experts have now also come to the conclusion that Swiatek's reasons are "plausible". Therefore, there is no reason to contest the offense before the CAS, WADA writes in a communiqué.

The second pending doping case in tennis, that of Jannik Sinner, will certainly be dealt with by CAS. The world number one had tested positive for traces of the steroid Clostebol in March. The ITIA also acquitted the South Tyrolean, but WADA lodged an appeal. The CAS will deal with the case on April 16 and 17.

Tennis news

Lamar Jackson and Ravens eliminated. The MVP who can't win in the playoffs

Lamar Jackson and Ravens eliminatedThe MVP who can't win in the playoffs

From superstar to national team coach. Andy Schmid:

From superstar to national team coachAndy Schmid: "Xhaka can become a top coach straight away"

Australian Open in the ticker. Djokovic refuses on-court interview - now the reporter apologizes

Australian Open in the tickerDjokovic refuses on-court interview - now the reporter apologizes