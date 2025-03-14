Fribourg celebrates a hard-fought away win in the playoff opener against Bern. Picture: Keystone

HC Fribourg-Gottéron takes a 1-0 lead in the quarter-final series against SC Bern thanks to a 4-3 away win after overtime and secures home-ice advantage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The winning goal was scored in the 89th minute by the Swede Lucas Wallmark, who had already scored to make it 2-1. It was not without a certain logic that the decision was only made in extra time. The last three matches between these two teams had already gone into overtime. And Fribourg also had the upper hand in these three games.

Bern had come back from behind three times in regulation time. The 1:1 (20th) and 3:3 (45th) were scored by the Finns Miro Aaltonen and Waltteri Merelä, who was successful with a deflection, both in the power play. Just 43 seconds after the first equalizer, Wallmark put the visitors 2:1 ahead again, also in overtime. That was 16 seconds before the first break.

Dave Sutter made it 3:2 in the 39th minute. The 33-year-old defenseman caught the Bern keeper Philip Wüthrich, who had been given preference over the Swede Adam Reideborn, in the near corner. With his fourth goal of the season, Sutter made up for the mistake made by Thierry Schild (30') before the 2:2 - first he wasn't consistent enough with his work, then he unfortunately deflected the puck into his own goal. The third period was decided in SCB's favor despite 4:13 shots on goal. In the end, that was just a side note.