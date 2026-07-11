After a lackluster performance at Wimbledon, Simona Waltert (WTA No. 90) is back on track on clay.

A Strong Tournament in Sweden: Simona Waltert Was Only Stopped in the Final in Bastad

At the Challenger tournament in Bastad, Sweden, the player from Graubünden didn't lose until the final, falling to Paula Badosa (WTA 125) 5-7, 5-7. The Spanish player was once ranked No. 2 in the world.

Waltert has moved up about ten spots in the rankings and could break into the top 80 for the first time.