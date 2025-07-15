Simona Waltert reaches the round of 16 at the tournament in Iasi, Romania. Picture: Keystone

Simona Waltert reaches the round of 16 at the WTA 250 tournament in Iasi. The 24-year-old defeated Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6:3, 6:3 in the first round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Waltert (WTA 127) put in a commanding performance in her first encounter with Sevastova (WTA 384), who is eleven years her senior. Above all, she impressed with her returns and made five breaks against the former world number 11 (2018).

Waltert is now through to the round of 16 at the tournament in Romania, just like her compatriot Jil Teichmann. There, the player from Graubünden will face a Spaniard: either No. 4 seed Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (WTA 101) or qualifier Irene Burillo Escorihuela (WTA 251).