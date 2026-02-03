Simona Waltert too often finds herself on the defensive against Clara Tauson Keystone

For Simona Waltert, the hurdle of Clara Tauson (WTA 16) at the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi is too high. The 25-year-old from Graubünden (WTA 94) lost 3:6, 1:6 to the Danish number 3 seed in the 2nd round.

Tauson converted her first match point after 69 minutes. Before that, Waltert had started the match with a break, but she rarely managed to take control of the match on her own serve. She only won 44 percent of points with her first service (14 out of 32) and 17 percent with her second (2 out of 12).

Compared to Tauson, who had a bye in the first round, Waltert had to expend a lot of energy before the clash. After qualifying without losing a set, she defeated Daria Kassatkina, who plays for Australia, in three sets in 2:44 hours in the main draw on Monday.

Despite the clear defeat against Tauson, Waltert can chalk up the trip to the United Arab Emirates as a success. The points she collected could take the current world number 94 into the top 80 in the rankings for the first time. Her best ranking to date was 86th.