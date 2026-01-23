Simona Waltert narrowly missed out on a prestigious victory at the WTA clay-court tournament in Hamburg. In the first round, she lost to Egypt’s Mayar Sherif 7-5, 4-6, 6-7 (3-7).

Simona Waltert was unable to capitalize on her lead in the third set to secure the victory: Simona Waltert

Simona Waltert, from Graubünden, is seeded No. 6 at the tournament in northern Germany, but she is ranked 36 spots lower than Mayar Sherif. Thanks to her tournament victory in Iasi on Monday, the Egyptian made a big jump in the rankings to No. 55. A victory for Waltert would therefore have been highly impressive.

The 25-year-old from Chur led 3-1 and 40-0 on her own serve in the deciding set, but still let the comfortable lead slip away. After more than three and a quarter hours of battle, Sherif won the tiebreak decisively, 7–3. This marked her sixth victory in her seventh match against the Swiss player.

Waltert was eliminated in the first round of her sixth consecutive WTA tournament. Her only success has come at the Challenger level, where she reached the final in Bastad two weeks ago.