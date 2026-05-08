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WTA Rome Waltert misses out on prestigious victory

SDA

8.5.2026 - 21:12

Strong performance, poor reward: Simona Waltert
Strong performance, poor reward: Simona Waltert
Keystone

Simona Waltert misses out on an exploit at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome. The player from Graubünden lost to the higher-ranked Hailey Baptiste after a great fight 7:6, 4:6, 4:6.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2026, 21:12

Simona Waltert (WTA 91) came close to reaching the 3rd round of the Masters 1000 tournament in the Italian metropolis. The qualifier from Chur challenged the American Hailey Baptiste, a very strong player.

Waltert fended off four set points in the tiebreak of the first set before prevailing 11:9. She responded to the loss of the second set by taking a 4:1 lead in the deciding set. But then the 25-year-old from Graubünden ran out of steam. Baptiste, who had recently reached the quarter-finals in Miami and even the semi-finals in Madrid and is ranked 25th in the world, won the last five games and the match after almost three hours.

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