Strong performance, poor reward: Simona Waltert Keystone

Simona Waltert misses out on an exploit at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome. The player from Graubünden lost to the higher-ranked Hailey Baptiste after a great fight 7:6, 4:6, 4:6.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Simona Waltert (WTA 91) came close to reaching the 3rd round of the Masters 1000 tournament in the Italian metropolis. The qualifier from Chur challenged the American Hailey Baptiste, a very strong player.

Waltert fended off four set points in the tiebreak of the first set before prevailing 11:9. She responded to the loss of the second set by taking a 4:1 lead in the deciding set. But then the 25-year-old from Graubünden ran out of steam. Baptiste, who had recently reached the quarter-finals in Miami and even the semi-finals in Madrid and is ranked 25th in the world, won the last five games and the match after almost three hours.