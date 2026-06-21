At the Schwarzsee Schwinget, the wrestlers are battling for the tournament victory and the coveted Bergkranz. Will it be Michael Moser, last year’s winner Matthias Aeschbacher, or someone else? Who will come out on top this year? Round by round in our live updates.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Interim Standings After 3 Rounds
Halfway through the Schwarzsee tournament, and Adrian Walther is the standout performer this Sunday morning. Three wins, all with the maximum score—one of them against Romain Collaud, who in the first round became the first wrestler in 2026 to pin Michael Moser. A look at the interim standings:
1st place: Adrian Walther – 30.00 points
2nd place: Curdin Orlik – 29.75 points
3rd place: Etienne Burger – 29.50 points
4th place: Matthieu Burger – 29.00 points
28.75 points each: Matthias Aeschbacher, Lukas Bissig
28.50 points each: Michael Moser, Romain Collaud
And now it’s time for a lunch break. The competition continues this afternoon with rounds 4, 5, and 6.
-
3rd Round – Orlik with his third win ++ Moser with a takedown ++ Walther flawless
The match between Romain Collaud and Adrian Walther lives up to its promise: a spectacular show. Walther pulls his opponent down immediately upon the referee’s “Go” signal. On the next grab, Walther pulls once more and, after 30 seconds, secures his third victory with a perfect score.
We’ve seen it before: Michael Moser comes out of the gate like a house on fire. Remo Rutsch feels like he’s already on his back after three seconds, but somehow he manages to wriggle free from Moser’s tight grip. Moser’s strategy is crystal clear: he’s going for the perfect score here. He won’t even engage in ground work. And so Moser pulls off a superb move and easily defeats Rutsch. Moser is definitely back in the game.
The match between Lukas Bissig and Matthieu Burger is eagerly anticipated. Things get dicey for the first time after about a minute. Burger skillfully takes Bissig down. But the fighter from Central Switzerland manages to wriggle free from the Bernese fighter’s grip. So both remain in the ring and continue to pull. In this round, forces are at work that are simply unbelievable. Both pull like crazy, effectively neutralizing each other. After four and a half minutes, the crowd breaks into spontaneous applause for both of them. The match is incredibly intense. It’s a joy to watch. And then it’s Burger who tries once more and takes Bissig down with a headlock. Very, very strong.
The Swiss showdown between Curdin Orlik and Jonas Burch starts off calmly—at least from the outside looking in. For over a minute, the two are locked in a grappling struggle—and suddenly, there he is: Orlik. He strikes like a lion and, out of nowhere, hurls Burch into the sawdust. Orlik’s third victory in his third fight.
Lario Kramer sets the tone against Daniel Tschumi. In their fourth head-to-head matchup, Kramer is aiming for his second victory over the 20-year-old from Bern. But Tschumi is anything but an easy opponent, especially since he’s already put up a very strong fight this season—against Fabian Staudenmann, for example. So Tschumi remains very tenacious against Kramer as well. Kramer has to let Tschumi stand his ground. A draw. A score of nine for both is absolutely fair, as it was a draw of the more active kind.
Matthias Aeschbacher once again demonstrates his incredibly powerful inside hook. Laurent Tornare puts up a very good fight against the veteran from Bern for a long time. But around the halfway point, the 18-year-old rising star from southwestern Switzerland comes up short. Aeschbacher wins decisively.
-
These matches are up next
Before noon, we’re treated to a real treat. Romain Collaud, who has been outstanding so far, faces the equally strong Adrian Walther. Let’s look forward to this matchup.
Top Matchups from the 3rd Round
- Matthias Aeschbacher – Laurent Tornare
- Jonas Burch – Curdin Orlik
- Lario Kramer vs. Daniel Tschumi
- Lukas Bissig – Matthieu Burger
- Roger Bürli vs. Etienne Burger
- Romain Collaud – Adrian Walther
- Michael Moser – Remo Rutsch
-
Round 2 – Aeschbacher and Moser Make a Comeback with Lightning-Fast Wins
Romain Collaud is pumping his fist in victory once again! First he defeats Michael Moser, then he completely crushes Sandro Galli. A rock-solid start to the day for the player from southwestern Switzerland.
One lightning-fast victory after another! Moser needs 35 seconds, Walther 4 seconds, and Matthias Aeschbacher needs just three seconds to defeat Patrick Betschart.
The bout between Adrian Walther and Ueli Rohrer is over even faster than the previous one. The 2-meter-tall man from Bern wins the bout in less than ten seconds.
Michael Moser makes his mark today. After 35 seconds, he hurls Roland Reichmuth into the sawdust. The young man from Bern reacts to his surprise loss to Collaud and sets out on a comeback.
Lario Kramer flexes his muscles against Severin Staub. The bout is over after 60 seconds. The wrestler from southwestern Switzerland secures the victory with a follow-up push.
Curdin Orlik is on a roll. The brother of Swiss wrestling champion Armon Orlik also wins his second bout with a perfect score. Thomas Stoll is on his back after about two minutes.
-
The next matchups are set
Top matchups for the second round
- Johann Borcard – Adrian Klossner
- Curdin Orlik – Thomas Stoll
- Lario Kramer – Severin Staub
- Michael Moser vs. Roland Reichmuth
- Matthias Aeschbacher vs. Patrick Betschart
- Romain Collaud – Sandro Galli
-
1st Heat – Bissig takes on Aeschbacher – Moser suffers his first loss of 2026
Wow! Romain Collaud immediately goes on the offensive against season dominator Michael Moser. At first, Moser manages to twist free, but on the next attack, he doesn’t stand a chance. Collaud slams Moser flat into the sawdust! What a story. Collaud hands Moser his first loss of the season. Collaud is in top form, yet this resounding victory over Moser still comes as a surprise.
Wow, that was a close one. Halfway through the round, Lukas Bissig takes down Matthias Aeschbacher with a Wyberhaken. The landing takes place outside the ring, so the two start over. Then the referee signals the final minute, and Bissig grabs Aeschbacher with a “Kurz” and wins! A powerhouse performance by the wrestler from Central Switzerland, who earns top marks against last year’s champion.
Adrian Walthercomes out strong against Marc Lustenberger right from the start. But Lustenberger doesn’t hold back either and responds powerfully to Walther’s second move—yet the Bernese wrestler manages to twist free. Four minutes into the bout, Walther makes another strong move and takes Lustenberger down spectacularly. The wrestler from Central Switzerland falls flat on his back.
Curdin Orlik gets off to a commanding start in the midpoint of the tournament. The Berner by choice hurls Sven Lang into the sawdust with his second move. Perfect score.
So far, the wrestlers have been serving us some tough going this Sunday morning. One draw follows another, and there’s been no spectacle yet. The match between Silvan Appert and Christian Gerber also goes the full distance. A draw.
The duel between fellow Swiss wrestlers Bernhard Kämpf and Jonas Burch ends in a draw. On Sunday morning, neither the Bernese wrestler nor the wrestler from Central Switzerland manages to land the decisive move. After the match, the judges discuss the scoring and reach a decision: a score of 9 for both.
-
A First for Moser
Michael Moser is currently the measure of all things in the sawdust ring. The 20-year-old from Bern has taken his game to the next level, building on an already strong performance last year. He is, without a doubt, the clear favorite at this year’s Schwarzsee tournament. Moser hasn’t lost a single round this year.
In the first round, Moser will face Romain Collaud from southwestern Switzerland. This matchup has never happened before.
-
Last year’s champion Aeschbacher takes on the in-form Bissig
The top matchups at Schwarzsee
- Romain Collaud – Michael Moser
- Matthias Aeschbacher vs. Lukas Bissig
- Matthieu Burger vs. Lario Kramer
- Marc Lustenberger vs. Adrian Walther
- Curdin Orlik vs. Sven Lang
- Etienne Burger – Michael Gwerder
- Silvan Appert – Christian Gerber
- Jonas Burch – Bernhard Kämpf
- Steve Duplan – Adrian Klossner
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live updates for the Schwarzsee Schwinget. An exciting program lies ahead. The guests from Central Switzerland and Bern are aiming to take the tournament victory away from southwestern Switzerland. We’re looking forward to it. The first round kicks off at 8:15 a.m.