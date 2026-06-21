The match between Romain Collaud and Adrian Walther lives up to its promise: a spectacular show. Walther pulls his opponent down immediately upon the referee’s “Go” signal. On the next grab, Walther pulls once more and, after 30 seconds, secures his third victory with a perfect score.

We’ve seen it before: Michael Moser comes out of the gate like a house on fire. Remo Rutsch feels like he’s already on his back after three seconds, but somehow he manages to wriggle free from Moser’s tight grip. Moser’s strategy is crystal clear: he’s going for the perfect score here. He won’t even engage in ground work. And so Moser pulls off a superb move and easily defeats Rutsch. Moser is definitely back in the game.

The match between Lukas Bissig and Matthieu Burger is eagerly anticipated. Things get dicey for the first time after about a minute. Burger skillfully takes Bissig down. But the fighter from Central Switzerland manages to wriggle free from the Bernese fighter’s grip. So both remain in the ring and continue to pull. In this round, forces are at work that are simply unbelievable. Both pull like crazy, effectively neutralizing each other. After four and a half minutes, the crowd breaks into spontaneous applause for both of them. The match is incredibly intense. It’s a joy to watch. And then it’s Burger who tries once more and takes Bissig down with a headlock. Very, very strong.

The Swiss showdown between Curdin Orlik and Jonas Burch starts off calmly—at least from the outside looking in. For over a minute, the two are locked in a grappling struggle—and suddenly, there he is: Orlik. He strikes like a lion and, out of nowhere, hurls Burch into the sawdust. Orlik’s third victory in his third fight.

Lario Kramer sets the tone against Daniel Tschumi. In their fourth head-to-head matchup, Kramer is aiming for his second victory over the 20-year-old from Bern. But Tschumi is anything but an easy opponent, especially since he’s already put up a very strong fight this season—against Fabian Staudenmann, for example. So Tschumi remains very tenacious against Kramer as well. Kramer has to let Tschumi stand his ground. A draw. A score of nine for both is absolutely fair, as it was a draw of the more active kind.

Matthias Aeschbacher once again demonstrates his incredibly powerful inside hook. Laurent Tornare puts up a very good fight against the veteran from Bern for a long time. But around the halfway point, the 18-year-old rising star from southwestern Switzerland comes up short. Aeschbacher wins decisively.