Adrian Walther secures victory at the second Bergkranzfest of the season at Schwarzsee. Walther wins the final bout against his fellow association member Daniel Tschumi within the first minute.

In the final bout of the Schwarzsee Schwinget, Daniel Tschumi had a hard time fending off Walther’s first attack. On the second attempt—after just 35 seconds—Adrian Walther pinned his opponent to the sawdust. Just a week ago, Walther had been forced to withdraw from the Oberland Gauverband Festival in Gstaad due to injury.

“I’ve been in the final bout here twice before and have never been able to win. That’s why this is incredibly cool,” the tournament winner said afterward in an SRF interview. Tschumi, who put in a strong performance all day, was also pleased: “I had a goal this morning. That everything worked out perfectly for me, with the final bout as a bonus, is unbelievable,” said Tschumi, who secured his first wreath at a mountain festival.

Meanwhile, in the morning, one of the top favorites, Michael Moser, suffered a setback. He suffered his first loss of the season against Romain Collaud in the opening round. Despite a subsequent comeback, he could not do better than a draw in the fourth round against Samuel Schwyzer. As a result, he missed out on the final round.

The Bergkranzfest also didn’t end as hoped for Curdin Orlik. After Patrick Betschart pinned him to the ground in the fifth round, the 33-year-old remained lying in the sawdust, clutching his shoulder. After a few minutes, however, he was finally able to leave the arena on his own.