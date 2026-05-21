Farewell to a great love: Stan Wawrinka meets Frenchman Arthur Fils at his last French Open Keystone

Stan Wawrinka meets Frenchman Arthur Fils at his last French Open. In the women's draw, number 11 seed Belinda Bencic will start against a qualifier.

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Stan Wawrinka's draw at the tournament, which he won in 2015, presents him with an attractive but difficult task. His opponent in the first round is the young Frenchman Arthur Fils, the world number 19. He will need an exploit to get through another round.

In any case, he will be playing on one of the really big courts in a tingling atmosphere. The rise of the 21-year-old Fils has recently been slowed somewhat by injuries. The Frenchman won his only duel with Wawrinka to date three years ago in the Marseille hall.

While Wawrinka is the only Swiss in the men's main draw for the time being, there are four in the women's draw. World number 11 Belinda Bencic will have to wait another day before she knows her opponent. She will start against a qualifier. Her first seeded opponent in the third round could be Denmark's Clara Tauson (WTA 21), while the first higher-ranked player in the round of 16 could be the in-form Ukrainian Yelina Svitolina, who, like Bencic, is a mother and won the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome last week.

A difficult task awaits Jil Teichmann (WTA 207), who benefits from a protected ranking, in the form of the number 20 seed Ludmilla Samsonova. After all, she has won both direct duels against the Russian. Viktorija Golubic (WTA 82), who will face Hungary's Panna Udvardy (WTA 68), and Simona Waltert (WTA 93), who will play Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova (WTA 36), are more likely to be lucky.

Leandro Riedi and Susan Bandecchi could still make it into the main draw by qualifying. They both have to overcome the final hurdle on Friday.