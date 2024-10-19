Stan Wawrinka gets the chance for revenge against Adrian Mannarino in Basel Keystone

Stan Wawrinka will face Adrian Mannarino (ATP 56) in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Basel next week.

SDA

Wawrinka has never won against Mannarino before. He lost the last of their three previous duels at the beginning of January in the 1st round of the Australian Open in five sets. Stricker, who reached the quarter-finals in Basel last year, and Griekspoor have never played each other.

The opening opponent for Dominic Stricker, the second Swiss player to reach the main draw directly, is Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor (ATP 37). This was the result of the draw on Saturday afternoon.

The top-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who lost to Wawrinka in two sets in Stockholm on Friday, will start the tournament against the Portuguese Nuno Borges (ATP 32). The first opponent for the Norwegian number 2 seed Casper Ruud is Roberto Bautista Agut (ATP 60). The Canadian defending champion Félix Auger-Aliassime opens against the Argentinian Sebastian Baez (ATP 27) and could face Ruud in the quarter-finals.

SDA