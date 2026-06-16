Back on the hallowed grass once more: Stan Wawrinka receives a wild card for Wimbledon on his farewell tour. Photo: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka has been awarded a wild card for Wimbledon by the organizers. Meanwhile, Serena Williams is returning to the hallowed turf alongside her sister Venus in doubles.

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Currently ranked 111th in the ATP rankings, Wawrinka missed out on qualifying for Wimbledon. Nevertheless, the 41-year-old from Lausanne will take to the court one last time at the third Grand Slam tournament of the year. As the organizers announced on Tuesday, they are awarding one of only eight singles wild cards to Wawrinka. This means he will once again be in the spotlight during his farewell tour.

Serena Williams has also recently returned to the spotlight. The 44-year-old, 23-time major champion has also received a wild card for Wimbledon. She will compete in doubles alongside her sister Venus.

Serena Williams celebrated her return to the tour last week at London’s Queen’s Club alongside Canadian Victoria Mboko after a four-year absence. This week, she is playing doubles with Karolina Muchova in Berlin.