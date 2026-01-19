Stan Wawrinka has reached the second round of his 20th and final Australian Open for the first time in five years. The Vaud native wins 5:7, 6:3, 6:4, 7:6 (7:4) against the Serbian Laslo Djere.

The 40-year-old Wawrinka, who will end his career at the end of the year, was clearly the better player after losing the opening set against the world number 92 in annoying fashion and prevailed in 3:20 hours.

He had lost in the first round in Melbourne in each of the last three years and was injured in 2022.

Read the live ticker:

4th set: Wawrinka pushes the pace and gets the next break points in Djere's second service game. Once again, however, the Swiss lacks efficiency. Djere fends off the chances and then breaks to make it 4:2, but Wawrinka responds immediately. After the immediate re-break, the 40-year-old quickly levelled the score at 4:4. Shortly afterwards, it was clear that the tie-break would have to decide the fourth set.

Wawrinka can count on the vociferous support of the crowd and takes a 4:1 lead thanks to two mini-breaks. Shortly afterwards, the veteran had his first match point and converted it with ice-cold precision! Wawrinka beats Djere 5:7, 6:3, 6:4 and 7:6 to reach the second round of his last Australian Open.

3rd set: At the beginning of the third set, Wawrinka comes under pressure several times and has to fight for his serve, but does so successfully. At 3:3, it is then the Swiss who gets the first break of the set - and doesn't let the advantage slip away. After 42 minutes, Wawrinka takes the set 6:4 and leads for the first time.

2nd set: Wawrinka strikes back! The 40-year-old gets his first break early in the second set and quickly takes a 4:1 lead. Shortly afterwards, he had his first two set points at 5:2, but was unable to convert them. Wawrinka then made up for this on his own serve and took the set 6:3.

1st set: There are no breaks between Wawrinka and Djere until the tenth game in the opening set. Then, at 5:4, the Swiss had the chance to end the first set. But the Serbian fends off the set point, strikes shortly afterwards and takes the first round 7:5.