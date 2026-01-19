1st set: Warinka concedes a break in his second service game. After that, the set is even. At 4:3 for Gea, Wawrinka has three break points but can't convert any of them. In the end, the first set goes to the Frenchman 6:4.

2nd set: Now it's Wawrinka who makes the service break early on. He takes a 3:1 lead and is able to hold his own serve confidently time after time. He equalizes the set at 6:3.

3rd set: The third set was evenly poised for a long time - with Gea having a slight advantage. At 4:3 in the Frenchman's favor, Gea steps on the gas and takes Wawrinka's serve. It is the only break in this set - Gea wins it 6:3, leaving Wawrinka with his back to the wall. Can he find his way back?

4th set: Wawrinka is far from admitting defeat here. At the start of the 4th set he gets the break. Can the Swiss really save himself in the deciding set?