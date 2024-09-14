  1. Residential Customers
"Don't know when I'll be able to play again" Wawrinka cancels participation in tournament after next setback

14.9.2024 - 08:27

Stan Wawrinka has to cancel the Challenger tournament in St. Tropez due to injury
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka will not take part in the Challenger tournament in St. Tropez, which begins on Monday. The Frenchman suffered an injury in training last Saturday that will prevent him from competing.

14.09.2024, 09:03

"I don't know when I'll be able to play again," said Wawrinka in "Var Matin".

The 39-year-old has slipped down the world rankings due to a lack of results - after his first-round exit at the US Open to 235th place. The three-time Grand Slam winner has not won two matches in a row in the last twelve months.

SDA

