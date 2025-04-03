  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Narrow defeat Wawrinka close to an exploit in Bucharest

SDA

3.4.2025 - 22:14

Great fight poorly rewarded: Stan Wawrinka failed in Bucharest after the second marathon match in three days
Great fight poorly rewarded: Stan Wawrinka failed in Bucharest after the second marathon match in three days
Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka narrowly misses out on his second victory as a 40-year-old. At the clay tournament in Bucharest, the Vaud native lost to the No. 2 seed Pedro Martinez from Spain in three sets.

Keystone-SDA

03.04.2025, 22:14

03.04.2025, 23:05

Indestructible Stan Wawrinka! In the week after his 40th birthday, the three-time Grand Slam champion came close to his most valuable victory since last October. The man from Lausanne won the first set 6:4 against world number 47 Pedro Martinez and only needed two points to win the second at 5:4 with the Spaniard serving.

Instead, Martinez pulled his head out of the noose and forced a third set a little later. Wawrinka then ran out of steam there, having already been on court for three and a quarter hours in the first round. This time he lost 6:4, 5:7, 2:6 after just under two and three quarters hours.

The last time Wawrinka (ATP 161) defeated a player from the top 50 was Andrei Rublev in Stockholm last October.

Looking back on his 40th birthday. The incredible career of Stan Wawrinka

Looking back on his 40th birthdayThe incredible career of Stan Wawrinka

More from this section

Cycling. No Tour of Flanders for Julian Alaphilippe

CyclingNo Tour of Flanders for Julian Alaphilippe

Accurate NHL Swiss. Bichsel and Fiala score, Niederreiter with two assists

Accurate NHL SwissBichsel and Fiala score, Niederreiter with two assists

Cruling. 3rd defeat in 10th game for Switzerland

Cruling3rd defeat in 10th game for Switzerland

New training approach. Stefan Küng's unbroken ambitions for the big coup

New training approachStefan Küng's unbroken ambitions for the big coup

Winning goal in the 94th minute. Captain Sprunger gives Gottéron the next away win

Winning goal in the 94th minuteCaptain Sprunger gives Gottéron the next away win