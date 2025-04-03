Great fight poorly rewarded: Stan Wawrinka failed in Bucharest after the second marathon match in three days Picture: Keystone

Stan Wawrinka narrowly misses out on his second victory as a 40-year-old. At the clay tournament in Bucharest, the Vaud native lost to the No. 2 seed Pedro Martinez from Spain in three sets.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Indestructible Stan Wawrinka! In the week after his 40th birthday, the three-time Grand Slam champion came close to his most valuable victory since last October. The man from Lausanne won the first set 6:4 against world number 47 Pedro Martinez and only needed two points to win the second at 5:4 with the Spaniard serving.

Instead, Martinez pulled his head out of the noose and forced a third set a little later. Wawrinka then ran out of steam there, having already been on court for three and a quarter hours in the first round. This time he lost 6:4, 5:7, 2:6 after just under two and three quarters hours.

The last time Wawrinka (ATP 161) defeated a player from the top 50 was Andrei Rublev in Stockholm last October.