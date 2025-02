Stan Wawrinka has not yet got up to speed this year Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 158), who was eliminated in his opening match in Marseille on Tuesday, will compete in the qualifying round of the ATP 500 tournament in Doha.

Keystone-SDA SDA

His first opponent will be Frenchman Arthur Cazaux (ATP 101), against whom he lost 4:6, 3:6 in the first round in Montpellier at the end of January. Should Wawrinka celebrate his first win of the year, he will play Frenchman Quentin Halys (ATP 74) for a place in the main draw.