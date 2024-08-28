Questions for the umpire, but also for himself: Stan Wawrinka at the US Open. Keystone

Stan Wawrinka feels in form, but just can't find a way to win matches. Many questions arise after his first-round defeat at the US Open.

The disappointment is written all over Stan Wawrinka's face as he makes his obligatory appearance in front of the microphones on a balmy New York night. The three-time Grand Slam champion had no chance in his first round match against the Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci (ATP 101). This raises a whole series of questions.

Was the match on the atmospheric Court 17, which was packed with vociferous fans, Wawrinka's last appearance at the US Open? Perhaps even at a Grand Slam tournament at all? "You always ask the same question," says the 39-year-old from Vaud. Not annoyed. He knows the business. At a very advanced age for a top athlete and in view of his lack of success, the question is logical. "And I always give the same answer. I don't know."

Wawrinka's dilemma

Wawrinka is in a dilemma. He still enjoys the sport, the spectators love to watch him. But just five wins this year and a drop to around 225th place in the world rankings after the US Open do not match his expectations. At the French Open, where the ovations were particularly large, the Frenchman emphasized that he would like to be back again next year.

However, he also made it clear that although he doesn't pay too much attention to the ranking, it has to go up again. "At some point, the results have to be right again."

A vicious circle

At the moment, the opposite is happening - even though he says he is playing well in training. However, Wawrinka is unable to translate this into matches. "If you don't win these crucial points, you start to ask yourself questions," says the 2016 US Open champion. "You look for your game and then often, like today, you don't find the right solution." It becomes a kind of vicious circle. The longer the lack of success, the greater the doubts become and the more difficult it is to play these important points with confidence and optimism.

Wawrinka will sit down with his team over the next few days and discuss the next steps. He could not yet say whether, for example, the Davis Cup against Peru in Biel in two weeks' time will be an issue. Basically, there is only one thing to do: get the maximum out of training and start winning again. The currently oldest player on the ATP Tour doesn't have too much time.

If he doesn't start winning again soon, it could actually be the end of the season. Even if the desire to continue his career is unbroken.

