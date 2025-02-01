Stan Wawrinka was one of the best tennis players in the world for years. In a podcast, the three-time Grand Slam winner provides insights into his career.

The three-time Grand Slam winner provides deep insights into his career.

In the podcast, the 40-year-old talks about a defeat that changed many things for the better, about highs, parties, lows and the challenges of being a tennis player.

Former tennis players Sam Querrey, John Isner, Steve Johnson and Jack Sock are the hosts of the "Nothing Major" podcast. Although the three Americans have played at a high level, they have never won a Grand Slam tournament - not a major. Recently, however, they invited Stan Wawrinka, a guest who has triumphed three times at a Grand Slam tournament (Australian Open 2014, French Open 2015 and US Open 2016).

Before the exploits, however, there were also bitter defeats for the Frenchman. In 2013, the then world number 20 lost to Novak Djokovic in five hard-fought sets in the Australian Open round of 16. "That was one of my most important matches - it was the first time I really realized that I was capable of fighting with the world number one," says Wawrinka.

In 2013, Stan Wawrinka suffers a defeat against Novak Djokovic, which ultimately gives his career a boost. Keystone

"It was really painful to lose to him that night because I was so close," he recalls. He had played well in the previous years, but had always lost to the top players. "I never believed in myself and after that it took me a few months to really realize that I might have a chance if I could find a way to push myself a little harder to have that little extra to beat the top players."

It was mainly about working on himself mentally and he was missing something to really take the final step: "I wasn't always confident and never believed that I could achieve something so big," Wawrinka admits.

1st major final against Nadal rather than Federer

But at the 2014 Australian Open, "Stan the Man" knew that he had a chance of winning every match, as he explains. "I started to play my best tennis." In the quarter-finals, he cleared Djokovic out of the way, although he had previously lost in five sets again at the US Open - and went into the match with a 0:14 record. "I knew what I had to do against him - you have to push him, you have to fight all the time."

He beat Tomas Berdych in the semi-final and Rafael Nadal, who had previously beaten Roger Federer, awaited him in the final. "I was happy to play him, I have nothing to lose against him." He clearly prefers the Spaniard to his compatriot Federer as an opponent in the final. "We're close, we're friends, when I came on the tour he was already at the top of the rankings, I trained with him almost every week and we played Davis Cup together - if I played my first major final against Roger and I lost it again, it would have been mentally tough," explains Wawrinka.

Stan Wawrinka in 2014 after his first Grand Slam triumph. Picture: Keystone

Wawrinka is cool for a long time against Nadal, winning the first two sets. Nervousness only emerged when the Spaniard's back problems became noticeable: "At that moment, I saw the trophy and thought maybe I could bring it home - that's when I got nervous." Despite the slump in the third set, the then 29-year-old still won the match in the end.

There is a "big party" after the big coup in Melbourne. "When I came out of the bar, it was already sunny outside and I had to give a press conference an hour later," laughs Wawrinka.

Wawrinka doesn't see himself in the same category as Murray

With his confidence boosted, things are going well and Wawrinka also wins the top-class clay court tournament in Monaco. However, Garcia Lopez is already the last man standing in the starting round of the French Open. "Tennis is one of the most difficult sports because you have a tournament every week and you start again from scratch, you're playing against a different player, the conditions are different every time," he says, describing his day-to-day work.

His attitude has always been the same: "I've tried to be the best version of myself, because that's the only thing I can control." A tennis player is like a puzzle, everything has to fit together to be successful.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have celebrated many great successes. The four tennis dominators became the "Big 4". It never bothered him not to belong to this exclusive circle. On the contrary, it actually annoyed him when he was compared to Murray, for example. Although the Scot has three major victories like him, Murray has won around 45 1000 Masters and has been in the top 5 for years.

"I'm miles away from what they've achieved," Wawrinka emphasizes and adds: "I think it's a bit disrespectful for them." He is happy with what he has achieved. Being able to compete against the great players has always been a pleasure for him, Wawrinka emphasizes.

Djokovic preferred - Nadal a horror on clay

Nadal didn't have quite as much fun at the French Open. The "clay king" outclassed him in the 2017 final, conceding just six games in total. "I checked the time to make sure I could manage an hour and 30 minutes," reveals Wawrinka. High balls were hitting his backhand non-stop. "You don't see any way you can hit a winner," is how he describes the feeling against Nadal on his favorite surface.

Stan Wawrinka after his defeat in the final of the 2017 French Open against Rafael Nadal. Keystone

Although his statistics also look bleak against Djokovic, he always "felt comfortable" against the Serb. Wawrinka on the 24-time Grand Slam winner: "I enjoyed playing against him because he plays such beautiful and clean balls. You feel happy somehow, even when he destroys you, because you have the perfect tennis player in front of you."

Delaying the end of his career

At 39, Wawrinka is in the final stage of his career. He knows that he won't have any competitions after his retirement and will no longer be able to push himself to the limit. "So I want to see it through to the end, whether it's a few months or a year or two years ... the results will also play a role, because I enjoy it when I feel competitive and have the feeling that I can still win a few good matches," summarizes Wawrinka.

He also draws motivation from the fact that he can still play in major tournaments and compete against the new generation. According to the Vaud native, there have been many new players in recent years that he has had to deal with in advance.

He often amazed spectators with his one-handed backhand. This will not die out, even though there are two players, Sinner and Alcaraz, who play the backhand double-handed and are currently winning everything at major level, explains Wawrinka.

Wawrinka has won three Grand Slam tournaments. Would he give up a title if he had once been number one in the world for it? "If I only had to give one back, I would," Wawrinka reveals. But he won't reveal which one that would be.