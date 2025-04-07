  1. Residential Customers
ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo Wawrinka fails after a tough battle against Tabilo

7.4.2025 - 14:13

Stan Wawrinka has to bow out after the first round in Monte Carlo
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 163) narrowly misses out on a place in the second round of the ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo. The western Swiss lost 6:1, 5:7, 5:7 to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo (ATP 32).

Keystone-SDA

07.04.2025, 14:33

The deciding set was hard-fought. Wawrinka, who had a wild card, initially led 3:1, but then lost four games in a row before leveling the score at 5:5. The Lausanne player was unable to capitalize on a break point to make it 6:5, and a short time later the defeat was certain. Wawrinka thus missed out on his second success at the age of 40 just over a week after his first win of the season in Bucharest.

In the first duel with the eight years younger left-hander Tabilo, Wawrinka got off to a furious start and recorded twelve winners in the first set (Tabilo three) with only four unforced errors (Tabilo nine). However, the Swiss was unable to maintain this rate.

His performance was reminiscent of the second round match in the Romanian capital a few days earlier. There, too, Wawrinka had kept up well for a long time in his duel with Spain's Pedro Martinez, a top 50 player like Tabilo. In the end, however, he again lacked the necessary luck.

