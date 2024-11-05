Intermediate high comes to an end again: Stan Wawrinka loses right at the start in Belgrade Keystone

Stan Wawrinka lost 4:6, 4:6 to Laslo Djere from Serbia in the first round of the ATP tournament in Belgrade.

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 148), who benefited from a wild card like his opponent, who was ranked seven places higher, missed a great opportunity in the Serbian capital. Laslo Djere is having a year to forget after being ranked number 33 in the world in January. However, one break in each set was enough for the local player to secure his eighth win of the season on the ATP Tour.

Wawrinka now has ten victories to his name, meaning that the highs of the semi-finals in Stockholm and the round of 16 in Basel seem to have come to an end. Last week at the Challenger in Bratislava, he did not make it past the second round.

In Belgrade, the 39-year-old from Vaud would not have faced the top seed Alex de Minaur in the round of 16 as expected, who has secured his place at the ATP Finals following Novak Djokovic's withdrawal, but the lucky loser Duje Ajdukovic (ATP 105).

