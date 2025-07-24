Stan Wawrinka fails in the round of 16 in Umag (archive picture). Picture: Keystone

After his opening win, Stan Wawrinka fails in the round of 16 at the ATP 250 tournament in Umag. The Swiss loses to the Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 4:6, 5:7.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The two players, who had an even record in their four previous meetings, played a hard-fought match. Time and again, the 40-year-old Wawrinka (ATP 156) was able to put his seven years younger opponent, who is ranked 95 places higher in the world rankings, under pressure. The French-Swiss player led 3:1 in the first set and made up a deficit with a double break in the second.

In the end, however, Wawrinka was once again too inconsistent. Dzumhur converted his first match point after two hours of play. Wawrinka's record on the ATP Tour for the year is now 2:10.