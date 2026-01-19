Curtain up for the Australian Open: the tennis stars have been fighting for the first Grand Slam title of the new year in Melbourne since Sunday. Our ticker will keep you up to date.
The most important matches of the day
The ticker
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Wawrinka meets Djere in the opener
3rd set: Wawrinka comes under pressure several times at the start of the third set and has to fight for his serve, but does so successfully. At 3:3, it is then the Swiss who gets the first break of the set - and doesn't let the advantage slip away. After 42 minutes, Wawrinka takes the set 6:4 and leads for the first time.
2nd set: Wawrinka strikes back! The 40-year-old gets his first break early in the second set and quickly takes a 4:1 lead. Shortly afterwards, he had his first two set points at 5:2, but was unable to convert them. Wawrinka then made up for this on his own serve and took the set 6:3.
1st set: There are no breaks between Wawrinka and Djere until the tenth game in the opening set. Then, at 5:4, the Swiss had the chance to end the first set. But the Serbian fends off the set point, strikes shortly afterwards and takes the first round 7:5.
-
Waltert has no chance against Anisimova
Swiss tennis player Simona Waltert WTA 87)) has no chance in the first round of the Australian Open. The player from Graubünden lost 3:6, 2:6 to the world number 4 Amanda Anisimova.
After qualifying once each for the French Open and Wimbledon, Simona Waltert reached the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in Melbourne. She was not lucky there. Anisimova was one size too big and never got into trouble in exactly one hour.
Waltert got off to a nervous start on the second-largest court at Melbourne Park and had to concede a break straight away, but was able to level the match at 2:2. However, she was unable to make up for a second loss of serve.
Waltert generally had great difficulty with Anisimova's strong serve. The break chance she took early in the first set remained her only one. In the second, she again fell behind from the first game, and a second break by last year's Wimbledon and US Open finalist to make it 1:4 was more than a preliminary decision.
-
Djokovic with a challenge
-
Expert Heinz Günthardt has this youngster on his list for 2026
Who will win the Grand Slams? Where is the potential of the Swiss and which youngsters could upset the big boys? Heinz Günthardt dares to look into the crystal ball for blue Sport.