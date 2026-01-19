3rd set: Wawrinka comes under pressure several times at the start of the third set and has to fight for his serve, but does so successfully. At 3:3, it is then the Swiss who gets the first break of the set - and doesn't let the advantage slip away. After 42 minutes, Wawrinka takes the set 6:4 and leads for the first time.

2nd set: Wawrinka strikes back! The 40-year-old gets his first break early in the second set and quickly takes a 4:1 lead. Shortly afterwards, he had his first two set points at 5:2, but was unable to convert them. Wawrinka then made up for this on his own serve and took the set 6:3.

1st set: There are no breaks between Wawrinka and Djere until the tenth game in the opening set. Then, at 5:4, the Swiss had the chance to end the first set. But the Serbian fends off the set point, strikes shortly afterwards and takes the first round 7:5.