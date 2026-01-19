Stan Wawrinka reaches the second round of his 20th and final Australian Open for the first time in five years. The Vaud native won 5:7, 6:3, 6:4, 7:6 (7:4) against the Serbian Laslo Djere.

The 40-year-old, who will end his career at the end of the year, was clearly the better player after losing the opening set in annoying fashion and prevailed in 3:20 hours. He had lost in the first round in Melbourne in each of the last three years and was injured in 2022.

Thanks to a solid tiebreak, Wawrinka managed to avoid a fifth set after losing over the maximum distance in 2023 and 2024 and 7:5 in the fourth set a year ago. The 2014 champion already had a set point in the first set, which he was unable to capitalize on. He then reduced the risk - and the error rate - a little and was rewarded for it.

As he served well, even if the first service did not come as often as he had hoped (only 50 percent), a break was enough in both the second and third rounds. In the fourth set, he failed to take his first chances and fell behind 2:4 at one point. In general, his percentage of break points was abysmal - he only managed to convert three out of eighteen. Wawrinka thus made life more difficult for himself than necessary, but in the end also proved to be physically strong and stable. This also pleased the 5000 fans on the fourth largest court in Melbourne Park.