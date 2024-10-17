Stan Wawrinka wins two matches at a tournament for the first time this year Keystone

Stan Wawrinka has reached the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament in Stockholm. After a great fight, the Vaud native beats Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina in three sets.

SDA

Wawrinka started convincingly and served strongly. The 39-year-old only conceded three points in his first four service games and broke Davidovich-Fokina in the seventh game. Wawrinka did not relinquish this advantage in the first set and converted his third set point after just over half an hour.

Even though he subsequently had to fight more on his own service, Wawrinka managed to get through his service games. Until his 25-year-old opponent got his first chance to break serve in the eighth game of the second set - and promptly made the most of it.

In the deciding set, Wawrinka fought back in his usual manner after having to surrender his first service game. The Lausanne player again found an answer to the Spaniard's immediate second break and converted his first match point after 134 minutes with his third break of the set.

This is the first time this year that Wawrinka has won two matches in a row, enabling him to return to the world's top 200. In the next round, Wawrinka will face either the Russian Andrei Rublev or the Frenchman Alexandre Muller.

SDA