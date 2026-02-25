Stan Wawrinka, who triumphed in Dubai in 2016, is on his farewell tour Keystone

The 2nd round at the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai is the last stop for Stan Wawrinka. The 40-year-old Vaud native, ranked 99th in the world, lost to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in two sets in the round of 16.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After his effortless opening win against Lebanese Benjamin Hassan (ATP 289), Wawrinka had no chance against the world number 11 from the start. At 2:6 in the first set, which lasted just over half an hour, the Frenchman had to surrender his serve three times.

After another service break by Medvedev at the start of the second set, Wawrinka improved, managed to break back and even took the lead for the first time. However, the Swiss was unable to find an answer to another break to make it 3:4. After 73 minutes, Medvedev won the match 6:2, 6:3.

The 2021 US Open winner had won the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane in January, but then never made it past the round of 16 at the Australian Open and in Rotterdam and Doha.