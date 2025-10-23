Stan Wawrinka hopes to make it to the Swiss Indoors one more time Keystone

Stan Wawrinka doesn't need much to make an impact in the round of 16 of the Swiss Indoors against Casper Ruud. The Vaud native is disappointed and satisfied at the same time - and hopes to come back one more time.

Stan Wawrinka knows how to classify his status. He is (still) number 158 in the world and his body is 40 years old. In his head, however, the three-time Grand Slam champion is still fresh and motivated. "The motivation is still there, I want to benefit as much as possible," he says after the 4:6, 6:7 defeat in the round of 16 against world number 11 Casper Ruud.

He is rightly satisfied with his performance, with 22 direct winning points and 14 unforced errors. "You have to be realistic," he says without any bitterness. "My first match here was good, and so was today's. But he's ten years younger than me, is in the middle of his career, is number 11 in the world and full of confidence after his tournament win (last week in Stockholm)." He himself hesitated a little from time to time.

Beautiful emotions

Wawrinka is the only player over 40 in the top 1000 of the world rankings - and he hasn't had enough yet, at least not quite. The ovation as he leaves the court makes him want to continue his career. "Some people wonder what he's still doing here at the age of 40," says Wawrinka with a slight smile. "He's won Grand Slams, why is he still playing Challenger tournaments? It's for the chance to experience these emotions."

It is clear that Wawrinka would like to play the Swiss Indoors for a 19th time in a year's time. "Yes, there is a faint hope," he says, looking at Roger Brennwald, who is standing in the doorway to the interview room. "You'll have to ask the boss that too, because it's very difficult to get in with the quality of the tableau." He probably needed another wild card.

A long year

"A year is a long time at my age," Wawrinka emphasizes. "It doesn't just depend on me whether I can come back again. My body has to play its part, it depends on where I am on the tour."

The "boss", tournament president Roger Brennwald, doesn't have to think twice when asked whether he can guarantee Wawrinka a wild card. "Guaranteeing is perhaps difficult," he tells Keystone-SDA. "But let me put it somewhat philosophically: If anyone deserves it for his merits and his attitude, it's definitely Stan." That's as good as a promise. "I wish I could play here again," concludes Wawrinka. He is definitely not alone in this wish.